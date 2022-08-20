











Catfish: The TV Show first aired on MTV in 2012 and ten years later, people are still tuning into the MTV series. Nev Schulman headed up the show with former host Max Joseph until Kamie Crawford joined and became a permanent presenter in 2020.

Over 10 years of the show and over 200 episodes, many people have appeared on the show and lots of Catfish episodes are particularly memorable for some viewers. Sadly, not all of the people involved got a happy ending. In 2022, fans of the show are asking what happened to Ashley Sawyer from Catfish?

Who was Ashley Sawyer?

Catfish: The TV Show season 2 episode 10 saw Ashley Sawyer, 20, trying to track down the person she’d been chatting to online. Her episode aired in September 2013.

Ashley’s episode saw her explain that she had been sending altered photos of herself to someone called Mike for over seven years.

Mike was said to live in New Jersey which was several states away from Ashley.

Ashley and Mike developed a connection online but the show revealed that Mike was an entirely different person to who he had been saying he was. Despite this coming to light, at the end of the Catfish episode, the two were on good terms.

What happened to Ashley Sawyer from Catfish?

On April 30, 2016, Ashley sadly passed away in Hoover, Alabama.

She was 23 years old. The Mirror reported in May 2016 that she had died from a suspected drug overdose.

Per ITV, MTV released a statement following the news of Ashley’s death: “MTV is deeply saddened to learn that Ashley Sawyer has passed away. Our condolences, thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends.”

Ashley’s co-star also passed away

Sadly, as well as Ashley passing away, her former online love and co-star on Catfish, Michael Fortunato, also died.

The Wrap reported that Mike died after suffering a pulmonary embolism at the age of 26.

Mike passed away in 2013, shortly after his Catfish episode aired.

Viewers of the show took to Twitter to share their sadness over Ashley and Mike’s deaths. One wrote that their episode was “the only Catfish where they accepted each other”.

CNN reported that the Catfish hosts also shared their condolences online after learning of Ashley and Mike’s deaths.

If you’ve been affected by this story you can contact American Addiction Centers on (877) 686-7688 or Talk To Frank on 0300 123 6600 in the UK.