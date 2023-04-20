Ben Driebergen suddenly had to leave The Challenge after he fell sick. So what happened to Ben and how are fans reacting to his departure? We’ve got all the latest news on his departure.

Paramount+ viewers are now “sad” after Ben had to leave. The Survivor winner’s previous success led to huge expectations from those watching, which meant his departure was even more devastating.

When Ben was on The Challenge: World Championship, he had no choice but to leave, and many are asking if he got sick. So what really happened to Ben Driebergen?

What happened to Ben on The Challenge?

Ben had a sickness bug and said he had “never felt like this before.” A medic had to regularly check on him while he recovered in bed and revealed: “His body is trying to fight something off.”

He was taken away to the hospital and deemed medically unable to continue on The Challenge. His partner Kaycee said she wanted him to be okay but, as his partner, she was unsure what would happen after he left.

Amber Borzotra, who also felt unwell, asked host TJ Lavin if she could leave which meant her partner Troy could then go with Kaycee to form a new partnership. Amber later found out that she is pregnant.

His co-star Tristan Phipps also fell ill and couldn’t get out of bed. It is not the first time Ben has had to leave The Challenge. In the spring of 2022, Ben was medically disqualified from the show after sustaining a shoulder injury.

The Challenge fans react to Ben’s exit

Ben is already missed by The Challenge fans. Many have taken to Twitter to share their devastation over his exit after he suddenly fell sick with a bug and was unable to continue in the Paramount+ show.

One fan wrote: “Again, bizarro season of #thechallenge I am sad Ben and Kaycee [who didn’t leave in the end after being partnered with Troy] are leaving.”

Another reacted: “How did Ben get no confessionals on his “elimination” episode? Do we know what he was sick with?”

“Damn #Ben they made you bow out two times now huh?” penned a fellow viewer.

Johnny Bananas was sick on The Challenge

Ben’s co-star Johnny Bananas recently addressed his absence during his podcast, admitting he fell ill but downplayed it. Many fans reckon that Ben may have caught Johnny’s same illness on The Challenge.

However, the illness kept him away from his fellow cast member at the start of filming. After the premiere aired, Bananas dropped an episode on his podcast, Death, Taxes, and Bananas talking about his illness.

He told listeners he fell very ill during the first two weeks in the house. Although he said he produced negative tests, Bananas claimed he was so sick he was convinced he caught covid-19 and recalled keeping his distance.

