









Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County was an MTV series that followed the lives of some of the students of Laguna Beach High School. Lauren Conrad, Heidi Montag, and many more reality stars were made famous by the MTV series and are still in the limelight today.

The Hills was developed as a spin-off series of Laguna Beach. In 2022, a former Hills cast member, Allie Lutz, returned to reality TV on Netflix’s Buying Beverly Hills. However, many of the people who rose to fame on The Hills and Laguna Beach opted for lives away from the cameras. So, let’s take a look at what happened to Christina from Laguna Beach.

Photo by Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images

What happened to Christina from Laguna Beach?

Christina Schuller was one of the original cast members on MTV’s Laguna Beach alongside Lauren Conrad, Lo Bosworth, Stephen Colletti, Morgan Olsen, Trey Phillips, Kristin Cavallari, and Talan Torriero.

The show aired from 2004 until 2006. Christina was completing her senior year of high school while in Laguna Beach and her close friendship with Morgan Olsen was shown on screen.

After she experienced reality TV stardom at 17 and 18 years old, Christina left her dreams of Broadway behind. But, she carried on living in Laguna Beach and graduated from the University of Southern California, per Yahoo.

Photo by Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images

Christina is married with kids

Christina was born in 1986, making her 36 years old today. She’s the daughter of pastor and author Robert A Schuller.

In 2011, she married Chad Sinclair. The couple has two children together, Christian, born in 2014, and Cienna, who was born in 2017.

She now works as a fitness instructor and is a certified nutritionist per Us Magazine. She had a website called Beach Babe Fitness, but it doesn’t look like she’s posted to it since 2016.

With over 14K followers on Instagram, Christina can be found at @christinasinclair, but her account is private.

Are Christina and Morgan still friends?

Heidi Montag, Morgan Olsen, Lauren, Conrad, and the rest of the cast members were all in the same school during Laguna Beach.

However, Morgan and Christina were best friends during the show, and, judging by Instagram, they’re still friends many years later.

Morgan is also married with children now and she has three kids. Christina can be seen commenting on Morgan’s Instagram posts in recent years. And the two are pictured together on IG in a post from 2019.

View Instagram Post

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK