What happened to Gus' face on Floribama Shore? Fans question his 'scar'!

The MTV show follows eight adults living at Panama City Beach, on the Gulf Coast, created by the team behind the Jersey Shore franchise.

Gus is one of the cast members who joins in with the drama, parties and happenings of the shore – but recently appeared to have a scar on his face.

So, what happened to Gus’ face on Floribama Shore?

Who is Gus Smyrnios?

Gus Caleb Smyrnios is an MTV reality star who appears on Floribama Shore.

The 25-year-old, who originally hails from Tallahassee, Florida, has also been on War Of The Worlds on MTV’s The Challenge before.

He’s now a working model, and was kicked out of home at the age of 17.

I feel like @GusSmyrnios is one of the realest people… just in general #mtvfloribamashore — Andrew Thomas (@atrium347) February 26, 2021

Fans react to Gus’ face ‘scar’

Despite the shock revelation that Nilsa is pregnant, viewers couldn’t stop wondering how Gus got the scar on his face.

Looking on Twitter, there were a few theories, including that he may have been hurt on The Challenge, or that he might have got into a fight.

Curious about the cut/scar? On Gus’ face…? 🤔 did I forget about something that happened in the last season…?😅 #MTVFloribamaShore #FloribamaShore — Jenna🕸 (@JennaSchluk) February 26, 2021

Anybody else wondering what happened to Gus’s face? Huge scratch or scar under eye. #FloribamaShore — Alexa Tyler Bradley (@AlexaErin7) February 26, 2021

Does anyone know how Gus on #FloribamaShore got that scar? — Jayme Lamm (@jaymelamm) February 26, 2021

What happened to Gus’ face?

It is thought that he got “jumped” at a bar in Florida

Although this has not been officially confirmed, one person addressed it.

A fan commented on his Instagram post and said: “He got jumped at a bar in Florida by a group of guys, he said it in one of his interviews.”

Back in 2019, Gus revealed that he had to get stitches in his lip from taking part in The Challenge, so it could possibly be linked to the same injury.

