What happened to Lori Wickelhouse? 16 & Pregnant star pleads guilty to serious charges











Former 16 and Pregnant star Lori Wickelhouse has been sentenced to prison, after pleading guilty to serious charges.

Lori, who appeared on the MTV show a decade was embroiled in controversy since last year. According to the latest reports, she would be serving six and half years in prison.

Lori Wickelhouse (MTV’s Teen Mom Photo Page/Facebook)

Dr. Pimple Popper: What happened to Virginia?

Who is Lori Wickelhouse and what happened to her?

Lori appeared in Season 2 of 16 and Pregnant in 2010. The show followed her pregnancy journey and she was with her boyfriend Corey Haskett at the time.

The couple wasn’t sure about giving their baby up for adoption, especially owing to Corey’s hesitance. However, when their son Aidan was born, they found him a committed adoptive family.

After 16 and Pregnant ended, Lori had more children in 2013 and 2014 with her former finance Joey Amos. While not much is know about her personal life after she called quits with Joey, in 2020, she was indicted on child pornography charges.

An arrest warrant was issued against her in August 2020 for alleged possession of content portraying a minor’s sexual performance. According to The Sun, the pornography was allegedly found on an iPhone and Chrome laptop PC.

The Challenge | Spies, Lies & Allies Official Super Trailer | MTV BridTV 4155 The Challenge | Spies, Lies & Allies Official Super Trailer | MTV 843789 843789 center 22403

Love Island: Meet bombshell Brett Staniland’s identical twin

Reality star pleads guilty to charges

According to Fox 19, Lori pleaded guilty to child porn charges in the latest court hearing. She was indicted on 20 counts of possession of matter consisting of sexual acts by a minor.

However, Lori pleaded not guilty in September 2020. She was released on $10,000 following her first arrest.

Years before she found herself entangled in the controversy, Lori had opened up about her struggles with depression after giving her baby up for adoption. She had said, “I’d wake up and go right back to bed. There was nothing to get up and work for. Now I have everything to work for. After my pregnancy, I hit a rough spot.”

“I couldn’t really get over that I had done an open adoption with my son. I wasn’t working. I quit going to school. I knew I needed a change,” Lori stated.