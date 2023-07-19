As Love and Hip Hop season 11 airs on MTV, fans are curious to know more about Spice’s daughter. The Queen of Dancehall has been a cast member on the show since 2017. Over the years, viewers have seen her personal, work, and love life play out on screen.

In 2023, the star heads to the Cayman Islands to perform. Tensions rise between Spice and her cast mates. However, when Spice isn’t working, she heads home and switches on “mommy mode” according to her latest TikTok. So, let’s find out more about the Love and Hip Hop star’s children.

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Does Spice have a daughter?

Yes, Love and Hip Hop star Spice has three children.

She and her former fiancé, Nicholas Lall, welcomed two children together.

Nicholas Junior was born in 2007 and Nicholatoy was born in 2011.

Spice, whose real name is Grace Latoya Hamilton, announced that she is pregnant with her third child in 2023.

She and fellow MTV star Khaotic are expecting a child together, reports ET.

Spice ‘misses’ her kids

During Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta season 11, Spice expresses that she’s stressed after having surgery on her hernia and that she was also missing her kids.

The performer was in the Cayman Islands for work and was ready to get on stage for her comeback performance.

Spice has also taken to social media before to share that she is missing her children. In February 2019, she shared a snap of her son and daughter and wrote: “I miss my kids sooooooooo bad.”

Love and Hip Hop star turns on ‘mommy mode’

While some fans are wondering about the LAHH star’s kids in 2023, with many asking what happened to Spice’s daughter, the performer is keeping viewers up-to-date via her latest TikToks.

She shared in July 2023 that she was spending time with her daughter and said that she gets into “mommy mode” when she’s back home.

Judging by Spice’s kids’ joint Instagram page, the family splits its time between the US and Jamacia.

It appears that her children attend school in Jamacia and Spice has work commitments in Atlanta as well as other places such as the Cayman Islands.

When Spice is “back home,” she clearly enjoys hanging out and having fun with her kids. Taking to Instagram on Mother’s Day, the star wrote in a post that she’s “raising a king and a queen,” and that she has many treasured memories with her kids.

Spice’s son is on Instagram with almost 60k followers at @ai.nicho.

WATCH LOVE AND HIP HOP ATLANTA ON MTV TUESDAYS AT 8 PM