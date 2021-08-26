What happened to Tommy on The Challenge? Exit explained!











Tommy Sheehan recently made his exit from MTV’s The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies, following an injury on the August 25th episode.

The former Survivor Season 39 winner, who entered The Challenge as a rookie, was suddenly forced to withdraw from this year’s series.

It came after he was injured during a gruelling task set to the agents, similar to Michele Fitzgerald, who was also hurt amongst the chaos.

Several viewers are now concerned about Tommy, and wonder what happened to him, following his withdrawal from the competition show.

Viewers react to Tommy’s shock exit

After Tommy’s injury, it wasn’t long for viewers to share their disappointment in the agent having to leave early.

During the task, a fan said: “It does not look good for Tommy.”

Another referred to Tommy’s partner Big T, and wrote: “This is Big T’s strength, so I’m not surprised. I hope Tommy is okay.”

While some fans think his injury may be a good thing, and hope that it will have an effect on a potential return in later seasons.

“Poor Tommy. I’m sure he’ll come back strong next season”, said a viewer.

What happened to Tommy on The Challenge?

Tommy had a concussion and was medically disqualified.

The former agent’s severe injury, which happened during the Sea Cave Recon task, meant he had to leave The Challenge.

His injury is thought to have been almost fatal, with Tommy unable to remember what happened at the time.

When a wave hit him sideways, he hit his head on a rock, before everything went blank for the Spies, Lies and Allies contestant.

Tommy is now officially out of the MTV game following the injury.

CT twerking his naked ass cheeks as Tommy is dying 20 feet away is such a choice. #TheChallenge37 #TheChallenge pic.twitter.com/bWlET9GGqr — Allan (@TheAllanAguirre) August 26, 2021

Tommy talks about The Challenge injury

Tommy has since spoken about his injury, which led to his shocking exit. Despite being in pain, he said he wanted to finish it for Big T.

He revealed on The Challenge Aftermath show:

I knew something was off. Once I landed, I didn’t want to let her down. I put my bomb down and I instantly collapsed. I’ve never felt that pain and panic. I was like, something is wrong.

He added that he knew he needed to get out of there and get help, before revealing that his partner Big T would not leave his side.

Tommy said: “It just was all a blur. Hey, I finished it!”

Since then, Tommy appears to be completely okay, despite the injury, and has recovered well from the incident.

From friendships to flirtationships host, @DevynSimone covers it all on the newest episode of the Challenge Aftermath! 🔥 Plus, Tacha finally reveals her beef with Tori. 👀 Watch the FULL video on The Challenge YouTube channel. pic.twitter.com/Qz34NIMBoU — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) August 26, 2021

