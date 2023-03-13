It’s actually happened, Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ has confirmed her return to the Jersey Shore, but when did she last appear on the iconic show and why did she leave?

After breaking the cardinal rule of ‘never falling in love at the Jersey Shore‘ Sam and Ron went on to have arguably one of the most dramatic on-screen relationships of all time. “Rahn Stahp” will forever be engraved in our minds.

We take a look at Sammi’s history on the MTV show.

When did Sammi leave Jersey Shore?

Sammi left Jersey Shore in December 2012, when the original series came to an end. The final episode aired on December 20, 2012.

When the show ended in 2012, Sammi Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro were still very much together and even told their parents in the final episode about their plans to move in together.

The couple’s relationship continued on and off until they finally parted ways for good in 2014.

All the original housemates then returned for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in 2018, and Sammi had made it quite clear she would never return. However, she seems to have had a change of heart. Her nickname is Sweetheart after all.

Why did Sammi leave Jersey Shore?

Taking to her Instagram during the release of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Sammi wrote:

“I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship. I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially toxic situations.”

At the time, she was in a new relationship, and fans suspected she didn’t want to join because her ex-Ron would be on the show. Ronnie has since left Jersey Shore, for mental health reasons.

Fans can’t wait for the OG’s return to the show

OG Jersey Shore fans never thought they’d see the day Sammi made her return, so of course they can’t wait.

Her castmates also expressed their excitement with Mike ‘The Situation’ posting: ‘GYM TAN SAMS BACK.’