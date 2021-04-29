When is Nilsa due? Floribama Star's baby and pregnancy updates!











Nilsa Prowant is one of MTV’s Floribama Shore cast members, who has previously revealed she is pregnant. So, when is she due?

She makes up one of eight stars who move into a summer home together – the hottest beach town on the Gulf Coast, namely Panama City Beach.

The MTV star formerly shocked viewers when she revealed she is pregnant, and several months on, they are wondering when her due date is.

So, when is Nilsa due? How far along is she on her pregnancy journey? We have all the latest updates on her baby…

When did Nilsa reveal her pregnancy?

At the beginning of season 4 filming

Nilsa headed into the Floribama Shore house with a surprise for her co-stars, when she revealed she is pregnant with Gus Gazda.

Filming reportedly took place around October or November, 2020.

This would make total sense because people tend to reveal they are pregnant around three months after falling pregnant.

In one Instagram post which showed a throwback to filming, Nilsa revealed she was 12 weeks pregnant at the time!

It was revealed on air several months after the announcement that Nilsa and Gus are engaged, having dated for just over a year.

When is Nilsa’s due date?

May 25th, 2021

Going by the due date, this would mean that August 18th is when Nilsa officially fell pregnant, as that would make 40 weeks before.

With pregnancy usually lasting 40 weeks full term, it can be expected that Nilsa will give birth on May 25th if it all goes to plan.

However, she wrote on Instagram that she feels like her baby – who they have planned to call Gray – could come in the next two weeks.

She told Page Six:

I’m due three months from the premiere date. May 25. I’m feeling super-pregnant, but I’m just happy I made it through filming because that was one of the hardest ones for me.

Nilsa Prowant: Latest pregnancy updates

The Floribama Shore star recently celebrated 36 weeks along with her fiance Gus Gazda, adding that she is ready to go to hospital soon.

She has often been updating her fans with how many weeks along she is, with several sharing her excitement for her baby boy to be born.

In January 2021, she told her followers that Gus is not allowed to come to any of the appointments due to Covid-19 precautions.

Nilsa and Gus are absolutely glowing, and continue to celebrate. It’s clear to see that they seem eager to welcome their son Gray into the world!

She has also continued to promote her own clothing and retail business, Shop Nilsa Prowant, during her pregnancy.

