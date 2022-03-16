Where does Leah from Teen Mom live since buying her first house?













Leah Messer has allowed cameras into her new house, which has left Teen Mom 2 fans eager to find out where she lives now. We done some digging to find out the star’s whereabouts since the big move.

Since Teen Mom returned to our screens, fans have been given the latest update on where the girls are today. Leah has been dating a new guy called Jaylan Mobley, who has officially been revealed as her boyfriend.

Originally, she’s a country girl, but the MTV reality TV personality has upped and left her roots to build new memories with her children. The former cheerleader is from a small town, but where does she live now?

Photo by Mike Coppola/WireImage

Where is Leah Messer from?

Leah grew up in a small town called Elkview, West Virginia, where she was a member of a cheerleading team. Her new boyfriend Jaylan is originally from Charlotte, North Carolina, which is just over a five-hour drive.

Born on April 24th 1992, the country girl later joined Teen Mom aged 17 with daughters Aliannah and Aleeah, whom she had with her then-boyfriend Corey Simms. She was struggling to focus on school and her twins at the time.

Since she left the town, Leah has been living in a town close by, where she has stayed for six years with her daughters. With a whopping salary of at least $400,000 for filming each season, the star was able to save up and buy a new home.

Teen Mom: Leah bought first new home

Leah currently lives with her three baby girls in Charleston, West Virginia. She bought her first home there in 2016, when she announced the news in July that year. She said her and the girls had “sealed the deal on their new house.”

She didn’t move too far away from the small town where she grew up, which is a 21-minute drive away.

The move was delayed by the torrential rains in West Virginia, and she spent the next few days working hard to help those affected by the weather. When they first moved in, she offered her assistance to surrounding neighbours.

When the Teen Mom cast member first moved in, she worked on perfecting the front yard. The home has a wide front porch with stairs leading to the grass, and what appears to be a large fireplace which makes for a cosy living room.

Leah seems to have grown so much. She just wants to be happy and live life while understanding life is full of drama and how you handle is up to you. #liveandlearn #TeenMom2 — dora (@Dorauh1898) March 16, 2022

Beau Jaylan works in West Virginia

Leah Messer’s new boyfriend writes on his LinkedIn page that he’s serving in the West Virginia Army National Guard in Morgantown, West Virginia. However, that’s still more than a two-hour drive from her home.

He spent Christmas at home with her daughters, and has shown her around the workplace. Since November 2021, Jaylan has worked as a war fighter innovation chief at the Civil-Military Innovation Institute Inc.

Despite working a fair few miles away, Jaylan and Leah appear to be spending more time together than ever. Originally, he’s from Charleston himself, so he is clearly used to travelling back to his hometown from his job.

