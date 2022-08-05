











Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is onto its fifth season this year and new episodes are airing each Thursday at 8/7C in 2022. Fans of the show want to know where Mike from Jersey Shore lives as he announces tha his second child is on the way with wife Lauren Pesce.

MTV’s Jersey Shore is an iconic series that first launched in 2009 and saw a group of young people rise to fame as they partied, tanned, worked out and formed relationships with one another. Mike Sorrentino is an OG of Jersey Shore as he was a member of the original cast alongside Snooki, Ronnie, Pauly D and co. Let’s find out more about where Mike lives and what his net worth is estimated at in 2022…

Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images

Meet Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino rose to fame as a reality TV star after first appearing on Jersey Shore in 2009.

He was born in Staten Island and raised in New Jersey. The Situation appeared on Jersey Shore from 2009-2012 and he’s now a star of the spin-off series, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

As well as being a cast member on Jersey Shore and its spin-off shows, Mike was a contestant on Dancing with the Stars, Celebrity Big Brother, Worst Cooks in America, Celebrity Family Feud and Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition.

Where does Mike from Jersey Shore live?

During Jersey Shore, Mike and the rest of the cast members’ lives were all about fist pumping and ‘GTL’.

Nowadays he’s married and a father. Mike married Lauren Pesce in 2018. The two welcomed their son, Romeo, in 2021. In 2022, he and Lauren announced that they’re expecting their second child in January 2023 via Instagram.

Mike and his family – including adorable Mosey – live in a $2M mansion in New Jersey as per The Sun.

E! News writes that Mike’s home is “quite luxurious”, has seven beds and 10 bathrooms and covers 9,800 square feet: “The 4-story home in Holmdel, New Jersey was originally designed by prominent and award-winning architect Rui A. Ponte.”

Mike’s estimated net worth

Lauren, 37, and Mike, 40, have lived in their New Jersey home since 2019.

He has an estimated net worth of $300,000 as per Celebrity Net Worth.

The Things writes that at one point in Mike’s career he was worth $10M. The Jersey Shore star has a podcast in 2022 as well as businesses including a merchandise shop and a vitamins and supplements brand.

View Instagram Post

