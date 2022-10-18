









Some of the stars of the MTV hit reality soap are still in the limelight. However, Alex Hooser from Laguna Beach has slipped under the radar. Let’s see what she’s up to now.

Stars such as Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari, and Stephen Colletti are names that are still familiar to us from the noughties hit Laguna Beach. The show had so many faces coming and going that it’s hard to keep track of what everyone is up to nowadays. Don’t worry, we’ve got everyone’s favorite agony aunt Alex Hooser covered so you don’t have to scroll the internet for hours.

What was Laguna Beach?

Sparked into creation after the success of The O.C, Laguna Beach followed the real teenagers of Orange County in their day-to-day lives. The show started in 2004 and ran for three seasons as the stars finished high school, formed friendships, and had fleeting relationships.

Originally, the show was meant to be filmed at Laguna Beach High School, the school the cast attended. However, after MTV’s involvement in the Janet Jackson incident at that Superbowl Halftime Show, the school wouldn’t permit them access. So, the show was adapted and we were left with the juicy reality show we all loved.

On a recent podcast with fellow Laguna Beach alumni Cavallari, Colletti spoke more about the change of plan.

“The next week [the casting producers] were gone they weren’t allowed to be on campus because it was early February and the Super Bowl halftime show with Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake and whatever is that wardrobe malfunction where Janet Jackson’s boob revealed itself… um… that was an MTV production.”

The show spouted spinoffs such as The Hills, The City, and others. Sadly, the show came to an end in 2006 and we’ve been chasing the cast’s lives ever since.

Where is Alex Hooser now?

We all know and love her as Alex H, or Alex Hooser, but that was never her name at all. Alex, whose real name the whole time was Lauren Hooser, is now happily married with two children in Hawaii.

The Laguna Beach star boasts about loving her simple life on Instagram to her almost 20,000 followers. Though she doesn’t post overly regularly, the cute snaps of her lush life are more than enough to keep us in the loop.

Alex married her husband back in 2015. The pair now have two gorgeous children, Andrew and Sydney May to keep them on their toes. Apart from that, Alex posts her family adventures and is clearly loving life away from the limelight. However, she does have one highlight on her Instagram solely dedicated to Laguna Beach. Perhaps she can’t let those fond memories of reality TV go quite yet.

Where about the other Alex?

Alex Murrel, who was best friends with Taylor Cole is also married with three children. The star owns her own boutique media and marketing agency. Most importantly, she still keeps in contact with the Laguna Beach cast.

The star has 36k followers on her Instagram and loves to post family pics with her husband and children Rome, Levi, and Kase. Alex M posts more regularly than Alex H with her most recent post coming only 3 weeks ago.

Though lots of the Laguna Beach stars have moved on from their reality show days at least social media allows us to keep up to date with them in a way that 2004 wouldn’t allow!

