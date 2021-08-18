Where is Amber Borzotra on The Challenge? Fans call for star's arrival!











Amber Bozotra’s arrival on The Challenge 37 is being eagerly anticipated by fans, who cannot wait for her to enter the MTV show.

The current season Spies, Lies and Allies sees 35 reality TV stars battle it out to have a share of the grand $1 million prize.

It features a main challenge, a nomination process, and an elimination round, while players compete in male-female teams of two.

Amber is rumored to be joining the cast, but has not been mentioned on the line-up so far. Fans are demanding that she arrives on the show ASAP…

Viewers call for Amber Borzotra’s arrival

When Amber was seen in the Spies, Lies and Allies trailer, but then not in the first few episodes, viewers were left completely confused.

It comes after she co-won the previous season Double Agents. In the comments section of Ed Eason’s arrival clip, fans said they “want Amber”.

A viewer said: “Didn’t I see Amber B in the trailer?! Where is she?”.

Others are completely unaware that Amber is set to make a return to the reality TV challenge, and might be surprised by her surprise entrance.

Another wrote: “It really makes me sick to my stomach that Jenny West and Amber Borzotra (2 FEMALE CHAMPIONS) were not cast this season.”

And of course, those that do know are eagerly calling for her arrival, after she asked her Twitter follows how they are doing.

“We are great!! Watching our screens for your soon arrival”, replied a fan.

The Challenge: Where is Amber Borzotra?

It is thought that Amber was at the filming location in Croatia

Amber, from Big Brother, was not initially on the Spies, Lies and Allies line-up, but is rumored to be entering to replace Lauren.

Lauren is rumored to be disqualified during the contest, while Amber is thought to have been one of the alternates on location at the time.

Amber and Ed came in after the second quarantine as replacements, according to an MTV The Challenge fandom source.

This means that Amber is expected to partner up with Josh, who was originally paired up with Lauren before her exit.

Spies, Lies and Allies: When Amber arrives

An unofficial source said Amber enters on August 18th

However, this has not been confirmed by MTV, but the channel has confirmed that Ed Eason will be a new contestant entering the house.

Fans eagerly waiting for Amber’s arrival could be right about when she enters, as she posted on Twitter on August 14: “Been a min. How are y’all?”

This could be her way of interacting with viewers before her entrance episode, which is likely to be on Wednesday, August 18th.

