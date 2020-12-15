Netflix: Where is Catelynn from Teen Mom now? Star announces divorce!











Teen Mom has now been released on Netflix, which brings OG star Catelynn back on our screens. So where is she now?

She was amongst new mums Farrah, Maci, and Amber as they took on looking after a baby, graduating, getting jobs and dealing with relationships.

As its first initial episode date airing in 2009, the MTV stars’ lives have completely changed since starring on the reality series.

So where is Catelynn now? She has recently announced a ‘divorce’…

Screenshot: Catelynn and Tyler’s Relationship Timeline | Teen Mom OG, MTV’s Teen Mom Youtube

Catelynn on Teen Mom

She was first introduced as a 16-year-old teenager in 2005, who had been with boyfriend Tyler Baltierra since seventh grade.

There was a massive shock when Catelynn’s mum and Tyler’s dad got married a few years after.

In 2009, Catelynn and Tyler had baby Carolyn, who they decided to put up for adoption. A year later, Tyler proposed, but they called off their initial engagement and got re-engaged in 2014.

They then gave birth to second child Novalee Reign on January 1, 2015, and married that year.

Catelynn and Tyler had another baby called Vaeda in September 2018, following a miscarriage the year before.

Do you guys have anyone in pop culture that you care about SO deeply? For me it’s Catelynn and Tyler (Teen Mom OG.) pic.twitter.com/yex47Ioe0A — Amy Scarlata (@AmyScarlata) May 3, 2020

MTV: How much do Teen Mom UK stars get paid?

Where is Catelynn now?

Catelynn recently revealed that she suffered a second miscarriage on Thanksgiving, and has since had a tribute tattooed on her.

She recently posted an Instagram post filled with pictures of her and Tyler, with the caption “official divorce statement” with a broken heart.

She has linked the statement to a celebuzz article addressing Tyler’s mental health and their struggles following putting Carly up for adoption.

It follows several rumours that the pair were getting divorced.

TEEN MOM: Who is Zach Towers? Meet Bristol Palin’s boyfriend!

Catelynn on Instagram

Catelynn loves getting tattoos and regularly posts updates of her children.

It looks like she is a beautician, as she has showcased customer’s eyebrows who she has performed microblading on, which she has a certificate in!

She has been spending the festive period decorating their beautiful home, which has lit-up reindeers and lights all along the front.

WATCH TEEN MOM ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK