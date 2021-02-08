MTV: Where is Celebs On The Farm 2021 filmed? And when did filming take place?











Celebs On The Farm is back for a third series, as a line-up of celebrities take on farming life. So where and when was the MTV series filmed?

Stars such as Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan, and Atomic Kitten singer Kerry Katona, are amongst the celebs who will milk cows and fall in the mud.

The third series is different to previous years, as those taking part appear much colder than in the former summer seasons of Celebs On The Farm.

So where is the 2021 series filmed? And when did filming happen?

Celebs On The Farm: – Left to Right: Montana Brown, Cheryl Hole, Malique Thompson-Dwyer, Linda Robson, Lady Colin Campbell, Kerry Katona, Duncan James, Shaun Williamson, Harry Aikines-Aryeetey and Holly Hagan. Picture: Nephew London/MTV

Where is Celebs On The Farm 2021 filmed?

Stepney Hill farm, Scarborough

They announced on Facebook that their farm was the location for Celebs On The Farm series 3, on January 27.

It is usually used for a wedding venue, has a tea room, butchers, and farm shop, and is based on the outskirts of Scarborough.

In another Facebook post, they said it was “such a pleasure to meet Lady C”, who is starring on the series line-up.

Farmer Chris will be leading the celebrities through the tasks, which will include herding sheep and milking cows!

BIG NEWS! IT’S OFFICIAL!! 🎥👀🙌🏻 CELEBS ON THE FARM 3 PREMIERES ON MONDAY 8TH FEBRUARY @9PM ON MTV UK. 👏🏼🐷🐑🐓🐄If you… Posted by Stepney Hill Farm on Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Where is Celebs On The Farm usually filmed?

Lunsford Farm, in Pett, East Sussex

It was the main farm used for filming across ten episodes in 2018.

There were also a range of other farms that Celebs On The Farm’s filming has taken place at, including:

Haguelands Farm, Romney Marsh, Kent

Oaklands Farm in East Sussex

Court Farm, near Faversham, Kent

When was Celebs On The Farm 2021 filmed?

October 2020

Celebs On The Farm was filmed during the last two weeks of October.

Host Stephen Bailey said that usually it is filmed in the summer, but that the third series was “another challenge” due to the colder conditions.

Eastenders star Shaun Williamson, who stars in the series, added that it was cold, but that the scenery made up for it.

