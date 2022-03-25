Where is Garrett Miller on Siesta Key Season 4?













Siesta Key has been entertaining fans with its new season this march and we have loved seeing all of the OG cast members again. The first few seasons of the hit reality TV show were jam-packed with drama, often surrounding cast member, Garrett Miller, a fan favourite.

However, fans have noticed that aside from his brief appearance during the first episode of Season 4, he has hardly been featured on the show at all and it has caused audiences to speculate why he isn’t appearing as much and if he is even on the show anymore?

Reality Titbit did some digging and have all the answers you’re after, including what he is up to now, so keep reading to find out.

Garrett Miller. Picture: Cara & Garrett’s Awkward Reunion 😬 Siesta Key

Is Garrett still on Siesta Key?

Technically, yes, Garrett is still listed as an official cast member on Season 4, however, we have seen him hardly at all compared to previous seasons and it seems he is taking a step back from the show.

Fans have had no issues sharing their disappointment as Garrett has been recognised as a fan favourite since the start and is classed as one of the top cast members. Over the last few seasons, he has provided a big portion of the entertainment and fans have been vocal about letting that go. One fan on Twitter said:

I swear the only time we see Garrett is in the intro… where is this man at? Twitter

Fans think they know why he isn’t on the show as much

Even though he is technically a cast member, fans think that they can confidently assume why he isn’t featured on the series as much and that is to do with his life-changing pretty drastically since we last saw him on season 3.

He is now incredibly loved up with his recent fiance, Makenna. The couple appears to have an extremely close bond from what we can see of the countless pictures on Instagram. Garrett frequently shares pictures of the couple with adorable captions expressing his love and adoration for his woman.

Fans think this is one of the main reasons as to why he isn’t on the new season as much, as it appears he has grown up and his priorities have changed direction towards his soon to be wife.

One fan also mentioned that because their relationship is so strong there also wouldn’t be enough of a storyline or drama for Garrett to be featured as one of the main cast members on the new season.

mackenna and garrett are my favorite couple doe — STYB Tay tay (@TayKWer) February 2, 2014

Garrett and Mackenna are getting married

Garrett and Kenna’s bond seems pretty unbreakable and he proved that when he popped the question to his girlfriend in November. He posted a trilogy of pictures to his Instagram on 25 November 2021 with an adorable caption saying:

I promised you that I’d be with you & only you till the day I ask you to marry me. Well, today is that day where I asked you to be my forever never. Words can’t describe this feeling or emotions I’m feeling right now but I can’t stop smiling. The thing is I knew since the night I met you when I kept telling you this is destiny, I didn’t doubt in my mind that it wasn’t. Garrett, Instagram

He continued to mention all of the adorable and tear-jerking memories they have made together and signed it off by saying how much he can’t wait to make her his wife.

