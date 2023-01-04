MTV’s Laguna Beach first aired in 2004, but almost 20 years later, fans still want to know where some of the cast members are. Let’s take a look at where Jason from Laguna Beach is now.

It’s the series that saw Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari, and co rise to fame. While many of the cast members are still in the limelight these days, others have opted for a different life.

Jason Whaler was one of the main cast members in Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County. He was in a tumultuous relationship with Lauren while on the show but things didn’t work out between them.

Meet Jason Wahler

After Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County’s first season was a success, the show returned for season 2 with some newbies in tow.

One of those new cast members was Jason Wahler. Jason was known as the ‘bad boy’ of the show and dated Jessica Smith, Alex Murrel, and Lauren Conrad during the show.

Jason rose to reality TV fame in 2005 when he was around 17 years old.

Feature on The Hills

After kicking off his reality TV stardom on Laguna Beach, Jason went on to appear on the show’s spin-off The Hills.

He took a break from TV and later made his return on The Hills: New Beginnings, which aired from 2019 to 2021.

Per Us Weekly, during his time away from filming, Jason married Ashley Slack. The two welcomed their first child, Delilah, in 2017 and their second, Wyatt, in 2021.

Where is Jason from Laguna Beach now?

In 2023, Jason is a married man and a dad of two.

He turns 36 on January 11 and writes in his Instagram bio he is a “Father, Husband, Entrepreneur, Addiction and Mental health Advocate, and a Believer in Christ.”

Jason is clearly drawing on his personal experiences in life to help others nowadays.

His website states: “He also serves on the boards of the Los Angeles Mission and Cure Addiction Now. Jason is currently the recovery advocate with Catalyst Recovery.”

Jason has a YouTube channel with more than 1.6k subscribers. Some of his videos include ‘JAWS Diaries with Jason & Ashley Wahler | Episode 001: Transforming Your Reality’.

He also has a podcast called Let The Journey Begin with Hilary Roberts.

Find Jason on Instagram, where he has 206k followers at @jasonwahler.

If you’ve been affected by this story, you can contact American Addiction Centers on (877) 686-7688 or Talk To Frank on 0300 123 6600 in the UK.

