Six celebrity pairs are heading into MTV’s Couples Retreat in the new season, but where is it filmed in 2023?

Love can be complicated, but six couples are kicking things up a notch by documenting their relationship quarrels on reality TV. MTV takes over VH1’s Couples Retreat for its third season and their heading to a brand-new location.

Seasons 1 and 2 were filmed in San Diego and Arizona, but what about the new episodes?

Credit MTV youtube channel

Where is Couples Retreat filmed? 2023 cast visit several locations

MTV’s Couples Retreat cast will be heading to the gambling city of the world: Las Vegas. Thousands of people jet to Sin City to tie the knot, but we’re not sure if it’s the ideal location to dive deeper into their relationships.

Much of the filming takes place at the Palms Casino Resort, including their couple introductions in the trailer. Since it is a getaway, we expect the 12 stars to reside in the hotel during the process.

One of their adrenaline-packed activities is zip-lining down the Vegas strip, which was filmed at the fan-favorite Fly LINQ. As for their trapeze training, cameras headed 15 minutes away to Las Vegas Circus Center.

Credit MTV Youtube channel

Couples Retreat season 1 and 2 were more laidback

Season 1 premiered in 2021 and rather than the hustle and bustle of Las Vegas, VH1 took the cast to the desert of Tucson, Arizona.

Filming for the first installment was truly a Couples Retreat at the four-star El Conquistador resort. The 50-acre location featured stunning views of the Sonoran Desert, 31 tennis courts, and three golf courses. Don’t worry, the cast was in a “covid safe bubble”.

Season 2 whisked them to San Diego’s Loews Coronado Bay Resort, a waterfront location over 15 acres.

There may be less space in season 3’s Vegas location, but MTV has welcomed big personalities to bring the drama.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta connections are strong thanks to Apollo Nida, Phaedra Parks’ ex-husband; Falynn Pina, a previous “friend” before Porsha Williams married her ex, Simon Guobadia; and Shamari DeVoe, who starred as a housewife in season 11.

MTV Couples Retreat premieres May 2 on MTV at 9pm ET/PT.