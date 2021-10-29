Floribama Shore: Who is Bethaney, Candace Rice's best friend?











With tensions mounting in the Floribama Shore house between Candace Rice and Gus Smyrnios, Candace’s friend Bethaney will be returning to the shore tonight (October 28th) and fans are delighted!

When Bethaney pulls up at the house Kirk can be heard saying: “I’m excited, good energy every time she is around.” While Nilsa excitedly said: “Bethaney just got here and her energy is already making everyone happy, that’s just the type of person she is.” Bethaney is truly the life and soul of the party so here’s all you need to know about Candace’s bubbly best friend.

Who is Bethaney?

Born in Memphis, Tennesse, Bethaney is no stranger to the shore as she appeared on the hit MTV show earlier this year. She soon became a fan favourite thanks to her bubbly and carefree nature.

While on the show, she made genuine efforts to be there for everyone in the house and she also cooked a delicious dinner for everyone. Codi and Jeremiah were left speechless by her amazing culinary skills.

In the episode of Floribama Shore, airing tonight (October 28th) Bethaney can be seen downing a shot upon her arrival ready to get the party started!

Candace and Bethaney’s friendship explored

In an episode of Floribama Shore, Candace Rice is heard describing Bethaney as her “best friend from Memphis.” She tells her fellow cast members that the pair have been friends since Kindergarten and that they “have f**ked sh*t up for a long time.”

On October 22nd, Candance tweeted: “I call my girl Bethaney to cause the one chick I KNOW gon ride with me.”

Candace Rice has been embroiled in a race feud with castmate Gus Smyrnios after alleged racism in the house. It seems Bethaney has certainly arrived at the perfect time to support her friend as the Floribama Shore house is rife with tension.

It has also been rumoured that fan-favourite Bethaney will become a permanent cast member in the Floribama Shore house replacing Gus Smyrnios but we will just have to wait and see!

Fans react to Bethaney returning to Floribama Shore

Floribama Shore fans are ecstatic that Bethaney will be making a return to the house and have taken to Twitter to share their excitement!

One user tweeted: “Bethaney southern belle is here!! #FloribamaShore #MTVFloribamaShore.”

While another said: “Ayeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee Bethany pulled up turn up #MTVFloribamaShore #FloribamaShore.”

Another tweeted: “@pimpfrydrice I love your BFF Bethaney and I’m so happy you invite her!! #FloribamaShore#MTVFloribamaShore.”

