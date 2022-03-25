Who is Meghan Bischoff? Get to know Siesta Key's latest cast member













With the latest season of MTV’s hit reality show, Siesta Key, we have seen the return of our favourite OG cast members as well as some new faces – including the up and coming influencer, Meghan Bischoff.

Since her debut on the show, there has already been drama as she was involved in a tense situation with Amanda where she was called a ‘trophy rebound” and now fans want to know more about the American influencer and reality TV star.

Meghan is an influencer, actress and model

Meghan is a true Siesta Key girl and is from Cape Coral, Florida. According to Starnage, the social media star has grown up surrounded by the acting and modelling industry and has been part of it from a young age, which is what ultimately inspired her to choose the career path that she did.

Meghan has been in pageants since a young age and she was featured across other types of media. The model is signed with a successful agency in Florida and says she is starting her own YouTube channel soon about her experiences growing up in the spotlight, as well as the usual beauty related videos and “fun, young” content.

Her hobbies and passions include all things style and fashion as well as socialising with her friends, doing her makeup and she says she loves a good photoshoot.

Meghan wants to “expand as an influencer”

Meghan already has a decent size following on her social media but says she wants to expand on this and make it her career and not just a hobby. During an interview with starnage, she said she hopes to “expand my accounts with sponsorships to get my name out and the company’s.”

The reality star went on to say how much she loved being an influencer and how she enjoyed making an impact on her follower’s lives, no matter what way that might be, she explained:

I love being able to make an impact in some way. If my opinions, views, and pictures can help you in some way, it makes my day. I love trying new things and helping brands be found. Meghan Bischoff, Starnage

During the interview she was asked if she could recommend one thing for her followers to try what would it be, to which she responded:

Lavender flavoured ice cream. I know you are thinking “yuck” but take a chance and try it. It is amazing. Meghan Bischoff, Starnage

Meghan Bischoff’s Instagram explored

Meghan boasts an impressive 26.5 thousand followers on her Instagram and has over 400 posts on her feed so far. You can follow her under the handle @meghan.bischoff.

Her account is very aesthetically pleasing and showcases all things fashion and style as well as her frequent travels and time away with friends. Most of her feed is of her jet setting around the globe, with her most recent stop being Dubai and Mexico.

Here she spent time with her friends as they went to stunning restaurants and beach bars as well as heading into the desert in dune buggies.

Meghan is clearly a beach baby as when she is not posting pictures of her around the globe, she is rocking a stunning bikini in her hometown Miami. Her Instagram also showcases her professional modelling pictures as well as her insane physique.

