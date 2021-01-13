Home » MTV, News, USA TV, What's On?

Who is Nelson from The Challenge? Height, age and career of star revealed!

January 13, 2021
Celine Byford

As Nelson takes on MTV’s The Challenge, viewers are starting to question his height – is he taller or shorter than co-star Fessy?

Contestants from a range of reality shows, such as Geordie Shore and Ex On The Beach, are seen competing for the grand prize of $1 million.

Nelson is amongst the Double Agents who take on a number of challenges, including the Hall Brawl, where he went head-to-head with Fessy.

So how tall is Nelson? Is he the same height as on-screen co-star Fessy?

Screenshot: Nelson, Fessy vs. Nelson’s DIRTY Hall Brawl Elimination | The Challenge: Double Agents, MTV’s The Challenge Youtube

Who is Nelson?

Nelson is a 32-year-old reality star from San Marcos, Texas.

Viewers might recognise him from Ex On The Beach, when he appeared on the show as Nurys Mateo’s ex-boyfriend.

 

Nelson has been in several of The Challenge shows, including Are You the One? 3, Invasion of the Champions, Rivals III, XXX: Dirty 30, Vendettas, Final Reckoning, and Total Madness.

How tall is Nelson from The Challenge?

  • 5 ft 8

There’s no surprise that fans were comparing his and co-star Fessy’s height during their Hall Brawl, as Nelson was being towered over.

Fessy is significantly taller than Nelson, at a height of 6 ft 5.

Nelson is also reportedly 180 lbs, while Fessy is 245 lbs in weight.

What does Nelson Thomas do for a living?

  • Nelson is a personal trainer

Aside from fitness, he also works in film and commercial shows.

He was previously a strip club manager, and has a reported net worth of $10,000. Back in 2018, his net worth was reportedly $150,000.

