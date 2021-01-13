Who is Nelson from The Challenge? Height, age and career of star revealed!











As Nelson takes on MTV’s The Challenge, viewers are starting to question his height – is he taller or shorter than co-star Fessy?

Contestants from a range of reality shows, such as Geordie Shore and Ex On The Beach, are seen competing for the grand prize of $1 million.

Nelson is amongst the Double Agents who take on a number of challenges, including the Hall Brawl, where he went head-to-head with Fessy.

So how tall is Nelson? Is he the same height as on-screen co-star Fessy?

Screenshot: Nelson, Fessy vs. Nelson’s DIRTY Hall Brawl Elimination | The Challenge: Double Agents, MTV’s The Challenge Youtube

Who is Nelson?

Nelson is a 32-year-old reality star from San Marcos, Texas.

Viewers might recognise him from Ex On The Beach, when he appeared on the show as Nurys Mateo’s ex-boyfriend.

Nelson has been in several of The Challenge shows, including Are You the One? 3, Invasion of the Champions, Rivals III, XXX: Dirty 30, Vendettas, Final Reckoning, and Total Madness.

Nelson is one of the few challengers that actually play this game with heart. He’s loyal and actually a pretty good competitor 🤧 #TheChallenge36 #TheChallenge — Allie (@Golden_Josette) January 7, 2021

How tall is Nelson from The Challenge?

5 ft 8

There’s no surprise that fans were comparing his and co-star Fessy’s height during their Hall Brawl, as Nelson was being towered over.

Fessy is significantly taller than Nelson, at a height of 6 ft 5.

Nelson is also reportedly 180 lbs, while Fessy is 245 lbs in weight.

I’m absolutely devastated for Nelson, he didn’t deserve that, not twice in a row. Fessy’s a dirty dirty player in so many ways #TheChallenge36 #TheChallenge #TheChallengeDoubleAgents pic.twitter.com/l6Mx3dfQaN — Mimi (@RealityTvMimi) January 7, 2021

What does Nelson Thomas do for a living?

Nelson is a personal trainer

Aside from fitness, he also works in film and commercial shows.

He was previously a strip club manager, and has a reported net worth of $10,000. Back in 2018, his net worth was reportedly $150,000.

For reference:



Fessy: 6'5, 245 lbs, 4.78 (40 yard dash time), Top Collegiate Tight end. Fastest and biggest guy in the house.



Nelson: 5'8, 180 lbs, former Strip Club Manager. Codenames: Double O Nelly T, Scuba Nelly#TheChallenge36 #TheChallenge pic.twitter.com/sd0oGj53mW — Allan (@TheAllanAguirre) January 7, 2021

