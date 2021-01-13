Who is Nelson from The Challenge? Height, age and career of star revealed!

As Nelson takes on MTV’s The Challenge, viewers are starting to question his height – is he taller or shorter than co-star Fessy?
Contestants from a range of reality shows, such as Geordie Shore and Ex On The Beach, are seen competing for the grand prize of $1 million.
Nelson is amongst the Double Agents who take on a number of challenges, including the Hall Brawl, where he went head-to-head with Fessy.
So how tall is Nelson? Is he the same height as on-screen co-star Fessy?
Who is Nelson?
Nelson is a 32-year-old reality star from San Marcos, Texas.
Viewers might recognise him from Ex On The Beach, when he appeared on the show as Nurys Mateo’s ex-boyfriend.
Nelson has been in several of The Challenge shows, including Are You the One? 3, Invasion of the Champions, Rivals III, XXX: Dirty 30, Vendettas, Final Reckoning, and Total Madness.
How tall is Nelson from The Challenge?
- 5 ft 8
There’s no surprise that fans were comparing his and co-star Fessy’s height during their Hall Brawl, as Nelson was being towered over.
Fessy is significantly taller than Nelson, at a height of 6 ft 5.
Nelson is also reportedly 180 lbs, while Fessy is 245 lbs in weight.
What does Nelson Thomas do for a living?
- Nelson is a personal trainer
Aside from fitness, he also works in film and commercial shows.
He was previously a strip club manager, and has a reported net worth of $10,000. Back in 2018, his net worth was reportedly $150,000.
