Who is Nilsa Prowant's husband and baby daddy?











Nilsa Prowant has had a busy year, juggling life as a mom, fiance and TV personality on Floribama Shore. Fans wonder who her husband is…

Some fans may have been worried that Nilsa may leave the MTV reality show during pregnancy, but to their delight, she returned to the house.

Although viewers had been shipping Nilsa and her co-star Gus Smyrnios for a while, nothing much blossomed between them after their fling.

Instead, Nilsa moved on and found love with her fiance and baby daddy, who several viewers are hoping to meet. We found out all about him.

Who is Nilsa Prowant’s husband?

Nilsa’s fiance is Gus Gazda, who she has been with since fall 2019.

So, there’s already one Gus in the Floribama Shore house – which is why Nilsa kept calling him “Gus 2.0” so that nobody would get confused.

Gus proposed to Nilsa in January 2021, on her 27th birthday.

The engaged couple are not quite married yet, but are probably planning their wedding as we speak…

Being pregnant is hard and women definitely change the minute they find out where men usually do once the baby is here. There’s so many emotions flowing. I totally get where Nilsa is coming from. #MTVFloribamaShore #FloribamaShore — Sarah Ann (@trisarahtops294) October 15, 2021

What happened to Nilsa and Gus?

Gus and Nilsa never actually dated, but they hooked up twice previously.

She told E! News that they did have feelings for each other at one point, but that it was for a short period of time. She said it’s not been awkward since.

They also got into a heated argument at an ice skating rink on season four…

And when Nilsa Prowant made the big reveal that she is pregnant, Gus was clearly very shocked at the news, as well as when she got engaged.

Gus look mad when Nilsa telling her proposal story 😂 #FloribamaShore — FAT & BOUGIE😌👑♑️ (@RespectTheRoyal) October 5, 2021

Meet Gus Gazda and their baby

Gus keeps most of his job and life private, but doesn’t hold back from showing off his fiance Nilsa and their baby, Gray Allen Gazda.

Although unconfirmed, a LinkedIn page with the same name as his lists a job as ‘Navy Diver at U.S Navy in Great Mills, Maryland’.

He is also often tagged in several navy diving pictures on Instagram.

Born on May 20, 2021, she went through 31 hours of labor to bring their son into the world, which she “would do all over again”.

She wrote:

Gray Allen Gazda came into this world on May 20, 2021 at 1:56 AM. We are so blessed! Thank you God for our beautiful baby boy. this is everything I have always wanted, a family of my own with the man of my dreams.

