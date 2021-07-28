Who is the Teen Mom 2 reunion host? Ethnicity and boyfriend of MTV star!











Since Nessa Diab began hosting the Teen Mom 2 reunion, fans have been wondering who she is. We looked at her love life and ethnicity.

The first part of the reunion aired on July 27th, which saw the teenage parents look back at the recent MTV show’s season.

From Jade Cline describing her plastic surgery experience, to Devoin and Briana clashing over child support, the host had lots of questions to ask.

Viewers seem to be just as interested in the host, who guides them through how the couples have been dealing with parenthood.

Who is the Teen Mom 2 reunion host?

Nessa Diab

She is an American radio and TV personality, and television host.

Nessa first became known for her artist and celebrity interviews on Wild 94.9 and YouTube, which led to MTV seeking her out to be on Girl Code.

She has also hosted various MTV shows – such as Teen Mom!

She currently hosts “Nessa on Air,” a successful hip-hop show during the drive time shift on New York City’s Hot 97.

Alongside the Teen Mom reunions, Nessa may also be recognised from hosting the NBCUniversal show, Talk Stoop.

Nessa Diab: What is her ethnicity?

Nessa Diab’s ethnicity is Egyptian

The Teen Mom host, who is originally from Southern California, has an Egyptian father, while her mother is from the Middle East.

Nessa and her two brothers were raised as practicing Muslims.

She split her childhood between Southern California and Saudi Arabia, where her dad did a lot of work.

Who is Nessa Diab’s boyfriend?

Colin Kaepernick

Activist Colin and Nessa have been together since 2015.

The MTV star’s boyfriend is also a 33-year-old former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who first took a knee during the national anthem.

He made the move on the pitch five years ago, to protest against racial injustice and police brutality.

Nessa’s long-term boyfriend previously played six seasons for the San Francisco 49ers in the National Football League.

Together, they founded Know Your Rights Camp, a multi-city traveling youth empowerment initiative for disadvantaged youth.

