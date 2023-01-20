Todrick Hall is confirmed to appear on MTV’s brand new premiere TV series titled, The Real Friends of WeHo. While the new show is hours away from its release, let’s meet more about the cast of its first season. Most interestingly, Todrick Hall who saw fame on American Idol and RuPaul’s Drag Race.

MTV’s new show The Real Friends of WeHo will revolve around West Hollywood’s LGTBQ+ celebrities. From TV personalities to entrepreneurs, as the cameras follow them around on their adventures and daily routines. Nonetheless, the show also promises to bring out some dramatic moments.

The Real Friends of WeHo will premiere on January 20 at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT, after RuPaul’s Drag Race episode. But until then, let’s find out more about who is Todrick Hall and his time on American Idol.

Who is Todrick Hall? American Idol star

Born on April 4, 1985, Todrick Hall is an American singer, dancer, and choreographer. He rose to popularity by appearing on the US version of Celebrity Big Brother 3.

In 2010, he garnered attention by reaching the semi-finals of season nine of American Idol. Following his success on the competition show, he focused on his YouTube career, where he posts skits, parodies, and even original songs.

Fans can find him on Instagram under the username of @todrick, where he has 1.7 million followers.

Todrick Hall joins The Real Friends of WeHo in a drama-filled season

According to his bio on The Real Friends of WeHo, Todrick has worked with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, including the likes of Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and RuPaul.

“He has performed to sold-out crowds on three international tours, appeared on a dozen television shows, starred in five Broadway musicals, and amassed millions of followers on multiple platforms, including 900 million views on YouTube.”

Todrick Hall’s previous works include RuPaul

Not only did Todrick gain fame from his YouTube videos or his stint on American Idol, but for his appearances on RuPaul’s Drag Race – both as judge and choreographer.

He was one of the guest judges on the sixth episode of season eight but later became a regular judge on All Stars 2. Seasons later, Todrick appeared as a guest judge on season nine (All Stars 3), season 10 (All Stars 4), and season 11 (All Stars 5).

RuPaul and Todrick later collaborated to make music together. The 37-year-old also became a co-producer of Taylor Swift’s music video for You Need to Calm Down.

