Not only has Angelina introduced her new boyfriend, Vinny 2.0 to the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Family, but it looks like he could a permanent addition to the cast. Though viewers have only just met her new beau, Vinny Tortorella, their relationship appears to be pretty serious – in fact, there are rumors that Angelina Pivarnick is engaged.

Her drama with ex-husband Chris Larangeira took up a lot of series five of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, however Angelina Pivarnick is moving on and moving up! Viewers of the MTV show were only introduced to her new boyfriend in the most recent episode, but their relationship looks to be further along than we thought.

A man of mystery, here’s what you should know about the future Mr Pivarnick, Vinny Tortorella.

Who is Vinny Tortorella?

Known as Vinny 2.0 to the Jersey Shore family (because who could replace Vinny Guadagnino?), Angelina’s boyfriend is a 34-year-old model.

Not active on social media, not a lot is known about Vinny, however, his love for Angelina is nothing short of obvious.

Speaking to her castmates on the show, she couldn’t help but gush about her new beau:

“Going into a relationship where the guy likes to be intimate, tells you how beautiful you are – I mean, Vin can’t get his hands off me. It’s a different world and it feels so good to be loved.”

Also from Staten Island, fans can’t believe the coincidence of the relationship, and also think that the OG Vinny is jealous of the new one!

Credit: Getty Images

After featuring in the series and meeting all of the crew, it looks as if he’s settled in nicely. Now, settling down is on his mind.

Jersey Shore’s Angelina looks to be engaged!

I hasn’t appeared on the show yet, but the proposal was teased in the trailer a couple of months ago. Since then, Snooki confirmed it on her podcast, It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey.

That’s right, Jersey Shore’s Angelina and Vinny are believed engaged. Heavily rumored before season six even started, it looks as if Vinny Tortorella gate-crashed Vinny Guadagnino’s birthday party to pop the question!

A TikTok video captured the whole event after celebrations took over a restuarant in New Orleans.

At the time, nobody knew who the man proposing was, but now it all makes sense.

Lukcily, Snooki also confirmed that the whole fiaso will feature in the show, so fans don’t have to miss out.

“Angelina gets engaged. It’s all over the news, so I can say it. His name is Vinny. So, you guys are gonna see all of that. Like, there’s just a lot of ups and downs.”

Reality Titbit have reached out to Angelina Pavernick and the MTV team to confirm her engagement, but have not yet recieved a comment.

The video is from November, so only six months after her divorce from Chris was finalized on May 29. Though they’ll be worries that the pair are moving quickly, fans have been quick to point out that Vinny Tortorella seems perfect for Angelina.

We’ll certainly be seeing more of Vinny 2.0 as the show goes on. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for Pauly D’s girlfriend as Nikki hasn’t been on Jersey Shore in series six.

Angelina celebrates her divorce

In the latest episode, the attention is on Angelina as she holds a divorce party after officially splitting from Chris. It was also in this episode that Vinny 2.0 was introduced, so she was definitely making a statement.

The two were only married for a year between 2019 and 2020, but fans will be more than familiar with the fallout of their relationship from earlier seasons of the show. Since the split, Chris has not appeared on the show, and with Vinny now on the scene, it seems unlikely we’ll be seeing him again anytime soon.

Plus, it looks as if there’ll be even more celebrations to come as series six continues, with wedding bells chiming for Angelina already.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV, Thursdays at 8/7c