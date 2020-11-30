Teen Mom: Who is Zach Towers? Meet Bristol Palin's boyfriend!











Teen Mom alumni Bristol Palin has found love again. Who is her boyfriend Zach Towers?

Unlike many Teen Mom stars, Bristol Palin chose to move away from the MTV series and live a life from the limelight. The former reality star is a mother of three – daughters Sailor, 4, and Atlee, 3, and son Tripp, 11.

Bristol has been gushing about her new man on Instagram who she first introduced earlier this summer.

So, who is Bristol’s boyfriend Zach Towers? Let’s find more about him, from career to social media profiles.

Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Who is Zach Towers?

Zach Towers is a contractor and project manager.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he has worked as a national project manager at ECO Roof and Solar since 2017. The company has offices in Colorado, Texas and Florida, and Zach is based in Texas, based on news reports.

Prior to this role, he was involved in an executive relations role at McCall and Lee in Austin and served as a construction specialist at American Electric Power.

Zach holds several licenses and certifications as a contractor. He also volunteered as a youth mentor at a youth development center between 2010 and 2014.

Bristol Palin and Zach Towers

Bristol and her new boyfriend Zach were first rumoured to be dating back in July this year when the former reality star shared an Instagram post with him.

In the photo, the two had wrapped arms around each other while standing in a lake in Bristol’s native Alaska.

The Teen Mom alumni didn’t confirm her relationship status at the time but it didn’t take too long for her fans to guess that she has found love again.

After this first snap, Bristol also shared a couple of Insta Stories with Zach, and while she didn’t want to say anything about him, it was obvious that she was in love and happy.

Bristol’s most recent Instagram pic shows her next to Zach, holding hands. Check out the snap down below.

Is Zach Towers on Instagram?

Unfortunately, it appears that Zach doesn’t have a public Instagram profile at the time of publication.

He might have an account, but it’s very likely that is private. Bristol found fame as a reality star so Zach might want to stay away from the public eye and media spotlight for the time being.

Until then, we hope that Bristol shares more adorable snaps with her new man.

