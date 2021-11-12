Who was Mackenzie McKee's brother Mike and what happened to him?











Teen Mom‘s Mackenzie McKee has opened up to the public about her late brother Mike. We found out who he was and what happened.

The MTV star has just released a book called Straightening My Crown, where she details the tragic death of her older brother.

She recently took to Instagram to share a picture of her older brother Mike, which left followers curious about what happened to him.

We found out all about Mackenzie’s brother Mike, as well as who she grew up with. Let’s meet her siblings and family.

Who was Mackenzie’s brother?

Mackenzie had a brother called Mike, with down syndrome.

Before the Teen Mom star was born, her mom found out Mike’s biological mom had passed away, meaning he needed a home.

She revealed that her mom “said God told her to take him in”, before Mackenzie’s parents Brad and Angie decided to adopt him.

After the death of his parents, he moved in with their family, but died 18 years after being adopted by them.

Mackenzie revealed that they both “fought like crazy”.

What happened to Mike?

Mike died of a blood clot while Mackenzie was in middle school.

She was 11 years old when her older brother Mike died at the age of 55.

Her sisters found him after he died, during the same year Mackenzie was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

The MTV star shared a black and white photo of Mike as a child, as well as one of him running in school. She also shared a family photo of all the kids.

She revealed on Instagram:

I went a bit wild after that and got pregnant shortly after. I know he gave our momma the biggest hug when she arrived in heaven.

Mackenzie McKee’s family

Mackenzie has three other siblings, including sisters Kaylee Taylor and Whitney, and brother Zeke.

The Teen Mom star’s mother Angie died in 2019 aged 50 after battling brain cancer for several years.

Now, Mackenzie has a family of her own. She moved from Oklahoma to Florida last year with her husband Josh and their three children Gannon, 10, Jaxie, seven, and Broncs, five.

