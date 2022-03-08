Why fans think Jersey Shore star JWoww is pregnant again













Some fans seem to think Jersey Shore star Jennifer Farley, also known as JWoww, could be pregnant with her third child.

Ever since Jenni’s engagement to fiancé Zack Clayton in early 2021, possible pregnancy debates have continued to surface online.

Recent photographs showing the reality television personality dancing in a club seem to be the latest source of the speculations.

While JWoww is yet to respond to the rumours, we explore and debunk some of the suggestions circulating around social media.

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Fans think JWoww could be pregnant

A recent image of Jennifer Farley enjoying herself attending her co-star Pauly “DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio’s show in El Paso, Texas was shared onto Reddit by a user who suggested that the reality star may be pregnant due to her body shape.

In the photograph, JWoww is shown wearing a knee-length tight-fitted dress paired with a tan-coloured unzipped jacket as she held her arms up in the air while dancing.

Her slightly extended stomach sparked speculation amongst fans as some questioned whether she could be pregnant.

However, some suggested that she may have simply gained weight and urged people to let her do so in peace.

Only a few months prior to this debate, in October 2021, some fans proposed that the mother of two could have been expecting again due to her supposed lack of stomach exposure in social media posts.

This has since been debunked as @jwoww flaunted her midriff in later pictures.

Jersey Shore co-stars also questioned Jenni

In a preview clip from an episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation posted on Instagram in July 2021, Jennifer Farley’s co-stars also questioned whether she could be pregnant.

When asked by her friends on the show, Jenni revealed that she didn’t use protection during sex with her fiancé.

As the group of women began to tease that she is going to get pregnant, JWoww spoke about having another baby and stated:

“Zack doesn’t want one and I don’t want one.”

Twitter fans debate the theories

These are not rare instances in which fans have speculated that JWoww could possibly be pregnant…

In October 2021, a fan tweeted that they “feel like” the star could be expecting a baby.

I feel like JWOWW is pregnant 😭 — Lo💚 (@lolaaharvey) October 31, 2021

Another user named @_nickelpickel shared the following tweet back in September 2021, based on an observation from a Jersey Shore episode in which Farley was not shown drinking alcohol:

“JWoww is definitely pregnant, she’s the only one not drinking.”

Even rewinding to July 2021, a viewer (@keepupwithkp88) suggested the same thing:

“I swear JWoww is pregnant.”

We have reached out to Jennifer Farley for a comment in response to these speculations.

