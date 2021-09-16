Why Floribama Shore season 5 moved location, from Montana to Georgia











MTV’s Floribama Shore is officially returning to our screens for its fifth season on September 16th and it’s wilder than ever! Get ready for parties, arguments and drunken fights!

Some eagle-eyed fans may have noticed that season 4 was filmed in Montana, and despite the change in location, the drama did not disappoint. But now filming has moved to Georgia.

Reality Titbit are here to spill all the tea and explain why the filming location has moved… again!

Where was season 4 of Floribama Shore filmed?

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, filming for season 4 of the hit MTV show went ahead, but they didn’t stay in Florida. They usually film at the Gulf Coast every spring, but this time, the producers took them to a fresh location away from the busy state.

Although the first three seasons were filmed in the party scene of Florida, season 4 was actually filmed in Missoula, Montana which is situated along Clark Folk River. This was partly due to restrictions caused by the Coronavirus pandemic as restaurants and bars were constantly opening and closing which meant that there was no guarantee that filming would be consistent in Florida.

Filming also took place in Mohave County, located in northwestern Arizona, primarily in Lake Havasu City.

Where was season 5 of the hit MTV show filmed?

Jeremiah Buoni, Codi Butts, Aimee Hall, Kirk Medas, Nilsa Prowant, Candace Rice and Gus Smyrnios are all back on the road for more party action and ferocious confrontations.

Filming for season 5 took place in Athens, Georgia and there is even a new addition to the group. In the trailer, Aimee can be seen asking her petite pet “Piggy, are you ready to go to Athens?”.

Want to live like the cast of Floribama Shore?

If you want to party like the cast of Floribama Shore, then you can actually rent the house the cast stayed at in Montana!

Now filming has wrapped at what they called the ‘Montanabama house’ fans can rent the luxury pad on the popular rental site, Vrbo, which is actually called ‘Fly Fisherman’s Lodge on the Bitterroot River, Lolo, Montana’.

The house can hold between 16 to 18 people and runs for about $1,070 per night. It also offers a game room with a pool table, foosball table and wet bar. Not only that, the downstairs has a separate TV area with luxurious coaches perfect for relaxing after a wild night of partying.

