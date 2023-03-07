Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans has deleted her Twitter account after asking Elon Musk if he could protect minors’ images on the social media platform. Her husband David Eason also deleted his profile.

Jenelle Evans rose to fame when she made her MTV debut on 16 and Pregnant in 2010, before appearing in Teen Mom 2 in 2011. She is now married to David Eason, and the two share daughter Ensley together. However, it appears that they’ve been involved in some social media drama with former Teen Mom co-stars.

We take a look at why Jenelle Evans deleted her Twitter account, and what her partner David Eason said to spark the drama.

Has Jenelle Evans deleted her Instagram account?

No, Jenelle Evans has not deleted her Instagram at the time of writing.

Her profile is still up and running, however, her story states: “Deleting my social apps for a little bit. The amount of hate and photoshopping going around about my daughter is insane.”

On the next slide, she continued: “It would be great if Elon Musk would protect minors images on Twitter.”

Why has Jenelle Evans deleted her Twitter account?

Although Jenelle’s Instagram is still up and running, her Twitter is not.

The account, formally @PBandJenelley_1 is no longer active.

As posted on her Instagram account, Jenelle has deleted her Twitter due to the ‘hate’ her daughter Ensley was receiving.

The photoshopped photo Jenelle was referring to in her story was an image of Ensley’s face photoshopped into the stars from the 1985 film Mask, posted by a Twitter user.

It comes after Jenelle’s husband David Eason made remarks on Twitter, to Teen Mom star Ashley Jones about her daughter.

David Eason deletes his Twitter account

Jenelle’s partner David has also deleted his Twitter account after remarks made about Teen Mom stars Kailyn Lowry and Ashley Jones.

Kail Lowry tweeted: “Family vacation was going to be to Mexico again this year because of a wedding. Things have changed. Fav family friendly locations?”

“It’s time to drop the kids off at their dad’s house. Your weekend visits are over,” said David replied in a tweet no longer visible.

David then went on to attack Ashley Jones. In a tweet, Ashley wrote:

“People always say they hope my daughter is nothing like me …. S*** me too…she will be 10x better, 10x smarter, 10x more beautiful.”

Jenelle’s husband then replied with a gif of with a photo of the star from the 1985 film Mask with the writing: “Don’t hate me because I’m beautiful.” This then sparked the photoshopped photo of Ensley Jenelle was referring to.

Ashley clapped back with: “I would tell you which one your kids really look like this but I don’t talk about children.”