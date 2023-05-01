Couples Retreat season 3 will premiere on May 2, but why is it not airing on VH1? The series has switched to its sister network, MTV.

Love is complicated, but things are getting a whole messier on season 3 of Couples Retreat. Six celebrity pairs will be hashing out their romance issues with a series of adrenaline-packed challenges.

Ranging from zip lining to survival training, we can already hear the terrified screams.

The cast will be transported to Sin City, but that’s not the only change. Initially called VH1 Couples Retreat, the reality show has been renamed MTV Couples Retreat as it moves to the sister network.

Here’s why the series has received a minor tweak.

Credit MTV youtube channel

Why is Couples Retreat not on VH1?

The relationship series is no longer on VH1 due to Paramount’s latest joint venture with Lashan Browning’s Antoinette Media, which is described as a full-service production company.

VH1’s Couple Retreat is moving to MTV to “find new audiences”, reports Deadline. Both VH1 and MTV are under Paramount Global.

Despite the move, the format of Couples Retreat isn’t expected to receive major changes since Browning has served as executive producer since its 2021 premiere.

Along with other affected unscripted programs, Couples Retreat will be broadcasted on MTV as part of May’s Tuesday Night Takeover.

Fan favorite Love & Hip Hop Atlanta‘s Run It Back will kick off the schedule on Tuesday, May 2 at 7pm, followed by Couples Retreat at 9pm.

Caught In The Act: Unfaithful season 2, which previously debuted on VH1, will land in the summer.

Introducing the stars of Couples Retreat season 3

Season 3 will be welcoming some new and old faces, many of who are not strangers to the camera.

Apollo Nida and Sherien Almufti

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Both partners are realtors, but Apollo is best known as the ex-husband of The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Phaedra Parks.

Falynn and Jaylan Pina

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Falynn made her reality debut as a friend of the Housewives on RHOA. She was married to Simon Guobadia before he tied the knot with Porsha Williams.

Jaylan and Falynn share one daughter.

Ronnie and Shamari DeVoe

Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Singers Ronnie and Shamari return to tackle another set of challenges after appearing in season 2.

Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson

Photo by Nykieria Chaney/Getty Images

Yung Joc, a multi-platinum hip-hop artist, is best known for his debut single, It’s Going Down, and feature on T-Pain’s Buy U A Drank.

Kendra Robinson, meanwhile, is a real estate broker and criminal law attorney.

Fatboy SSE and Tiana Kimbrough

Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Rapper and social media star Fatboy SSE will be tackling his communication skills with entrepreneur wife Tiana.

Bre-Z and Chris Amore

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images

Bre-Z and Chris Amore are making history as Couples Retreat’s first LGBTQ couple. Rapper Bre-Z is known for her role on Empire and All-American. She’ll always be camera-ready with her celebrity makeup artist wife, Chris, by her side.