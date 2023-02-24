Jersey Shore Family Vacation is back for season 6, and fans want to know why Ronnie isn’t there. Ronnie was one of the original eight roommates who started the phenomenon back in 2009 but it seems like we may not be seeing him anytime soon.

OG Jersey Shore fans will remember the endless drama between Sammi and Ron (who can forget?) Sammi also left the show and made it clear she wouldn’t be appearing in the Family Vacation series, although fans want nothing more than the two to be reunited on screen.

We take a look at why Ronnie Ortiz-Magro isn’t in Jersey Shore Family Vacation and what Mike ‘The Situation’ had to say about his future on the show.

Why is Ronnie not on Jersey Shore Family Vacation?

In April 2021, Ronnie was arrested for a domestic violence incident involving his then-girlfriend, Saffire Mattos.

He was taken into custody and later released. Although he was not charged following the arrest, he and MTV made the decision to part ways.

In May 2021, Ronnie revealed he would be stepping away from the program in order to focus on mental health issues.

In an Instagram story at the time, reported by Distractify, Ronnie said:

“After talking to the team at MTV, we have mutually agreed that I will step away from the show while I seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I’ve ignored for too long.

My number one goal now is to face my struggles head-on. This process will be difficult but my priority is to get healthy and be the best man and the best father I can for my daughter.”

Mike says there ‘may be an opportunity’ for Ronnie to return

Despite no longer appearing on the show, Ronnie did appear in a segment in season 5, to sit down with Mike to open up about his struggles.

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino, told Ronnie he had to give each of the cast members their own individual apology for his actions and his stance still stands today.

Speaking to TooFab about Ronnie, Mike said: “I keep telling him that he needs to keep relationships with the cast and that would remain to be seen and that would be up to him.”

“Seeing him in the future is definitely a TBD. I hope that he has taken this time off seriously, and I’m sure if he is in a better place, there might be an opportunity in the future to see him again,” he told the publication.

Fans are calling for Ronnie to return to the Shore

Jersey Shore fans have taken to Ronnie’s Instagram to call for his return to the MTV show.

The star still regularly takes to the ‘gram to post throwbacks of the Jersey Shore days, so it seems like he hasn’t totally left them behind him.

One fan wrote: “I hope Ron comes back and makes whatever peace he needs with the rest of his Jersey Shore family if he hasn’t done so already. Hopefully, he is doing what is right for himself and putting his daughter and himself first above anyone else. But I would love a reunion on the show.”

“You look fantastic, Ronnie!!! You would look even better on Jersey Shore!!! COME BACK!!!!”

“Hope all is well, we miss you on Jersey Shore Bro!” said another.

“I’ll say it again..ain’t the Shore without Ronnie”, claimed one fan.

