The Challenge moved from MTV to CBS in a sudden network switch-up. As The Challenge: USA season 2 gets underway, many ask why The Challenge is on CBS now and wonder how to watch the new season.

The show’s grueling games and trials on The Challenge‘s latest spin-off airs on CBS. But aside from the network and cast, this is still the same reality competition series that fans have loved for years. So, why is The Challenge on CBS?

Why is The Challenge on CBS now?

The Challenge is on CBS because the network signed up to have the spin-off aired on their platform. The idea is that CBS reality titans will battle it out with Challenge Vets who usually appear on the MTV series.

Last year CBS signed on to air The Challenge: USA — a spin-off from the mainline MTV series that was part of a global initiative – when the first season premiered on CBS on July 6, 2022.

The Challenge: USA features cast members from CBS’ reality shows: Big Brother, Love Island, Survivor, and The Amazing Race. In February 2022, a new series of international seasons was announced to air later in the year.

Viewers welcome the move to CBS

Since The Challenge: USA season 2 arrived on CBS, many are welcoming the move to a new channel. But don’t worry, the original series called The Challenge will continue to air on MTV with new seasons.

One fan said: “That was decent, I am in for the season. One suggestion @CBS: 90-minute episodes.”

Another penned on Twitter: “I’ve never watched the MTV challenge but it’s super cool to see the og challenge vets on here with these CBS amateurs #TheChallenge.”

“CBS turning into MTV at this point lmao #TheChallenge,” reacted a viewer.

How to watch: The Challenge USA season 2

Fans can watch The Challenge: USA season 2 on CBS every Thursday and Sunday evening. Season 2 debuted on MTV Thursday, August 10, at 10pm ET, with part two airing on Sunday, August 13, at 9pm ET.

The show airs on CBS and can be streamed on Paramount Plus. You can sign up for Paramount+ for $11.99 a month. Those on the Showtime tier can watch episodes live, while those on the $5.99 a month option can watch the next day.

Several live TV streaming services offer CBS on their platforms. Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, and YouTube TV will all let you watch the channel over the Internet. If you’re outside the US, you can use NordVPN to stream the show.

