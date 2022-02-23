Wild ‘N Out 2022 filming location explored

Wild ‘N Out is making a return to our screens tonight with its seventeenth season, and viewers can expect more fun than ever.
The VH1 show consists of a variety of comedy games, where host Nick Cannon and celebrity guests battle it out in a series of challenges. The show has seen many famous names across its time, such as Zendaya, Kevin Hart, Kanye West, and Snoop Dogg.
With the new series just around the corner, Reality Titbit has looked at where they have been filming in 2022, and what we should expect in the latest episodes.
Where is Wild ‘N Out filmed in 2022?
Wild ‘N Out is returning to Atlanta, Georgia once again for filming in 2022.
This hasn’t always been their prime location, and production has filmed in a few places across the U.S. When the show first began in 2005, they filmed in Los Angeles and continued this for the first four seasons.
Then in 2013 when season 5 came along, they switched up their location to New York and stayed here until 2015. Seasons 8 of Wild ‘N Out returned to Los Angeles for filming, and then back to New York for season 9, and to Brooklyn for the 10th and 11th seasons.
For seasons 12-15 of the show, they changed it up by filming in Atlanta, Georgia, which is where they will continue to film in 2022.
Wild ‘N Out season 17
As Wild ‘N Out has been running for 17 years, they have a lot of expectations to reach due to their hilarious previous episodes. However, from what we know so far, season 17 will not let us down.
The show will be returning to its “old school” vs “new school” format which they presented during season 15. Nick will be the leader of the team for the “old school” with the celebrity guest leading the “new school” for their dynamic battles.
There are a variety of celebrity guests appearing on season 17, such as G-Eazy, D Smoke, Jimmie Allen, Dave East, Lisa Raye, and more.
Wild ‘N Out are going on tour!
If you’re a big VH1 fan, you’ll be thrilled to know that Wild ‘N Out is going on a live tour across the U.S. in 2022.
Attendees can expect to see the most from Nick Cannon, with both comedy and a variety of game show elements for fans to enjoy. The tour will be visiting the following 23 cities:
Friday, May 20, 2022 — Atlanta, GA — Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Saturday, May 21, 2022 — Jacksonville, FL — VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Sunday, May 22, 2022 — West Palm Beach, FL — iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Friday, May 27, 2022 — Virginia Beach, VA — Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Saturday, May 28, 2022 — Columbia, MD — Merriweather Post Pavilion
Sunday, May 29, 2022 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion
Thursday, June 2, 2022 — Wantagh, NY — Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre
Friday, June 3, 2022 — Holmdel, NJ — PNC Bank Arts Center
Saturday, June 4, 2022 — Hartford, CT — The XFINITY Theatre
Sunday, June 5, 2022 — Boston, MA — Xfinity Center
Friday, June 10, 2022 — Cincinnati, OH — Riverbend Music Center
Saturday, June 11, 2022 — Chicago, IL — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sunday, June 12, 2022 — Indianapolis, IN — Ruoff Music Center
Friday, June 17, 2022 — New Orleans, LA — Smoothie King Center
Saturday, June 18, 2022 — Houston, TX — Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sunday, June 19, 2022 — Dallas, TX — Dos Equis Pavilion
Thursday, June 23, 2022 — Sacramento, CA — Toyota Amphitheatre
Friday, June 24, 2022 — Concord, CA — Concord Pavilion
Saturday, June 25, 2022 — Las Vegas, NV — MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sunday, June 26, 2022 — Los Angeles, CA — Crypto.com Arena
Thursday, June 30, 2022 — Detroit, MI — DTE Energy Music Theatre
Friday, July 1, 2022 — Cleveland, OH — Blossom Music Center
Saturday, July 2, 2022 — Atlantic City, NJ — Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
