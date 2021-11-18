Winter House cast ages revealed, from Julia to Austin











When the temperature drops, the drama heats up! Winter House has brought us the cast of Summer House and Southern Charm combined and the reality series has been filled with hot tub hookups and snowy shenanigans.

Fans have been wondering how old the cast members of the Bravo reality show are so Reality Titbit has revealed all.

Baking It | Official Trailer | Peacock Original BridTV 6712 Baking It | Official Trailer | Peacock Original https://i.ytimg.com/vi/hovKL4oQlaI/hqdefault.jpg 902655 902655 center 22403

RELATED: What is Austen Kroll’s net worth and business in 2021?

How old are the cast of Winter House?

Reality Titbit has found the ages of all of the Winter House cast members and some are surprisingly older than you might think!

Kyle Cooke, 39

REVEALED: Are Gabby and Luke from Winter House dating in 2021?

Amanda Batula, 30

Lindsay Hubbard, 35

Paige DeSorbo, 29

Luke Gulbranson, 37

Ciara Miller, 25

Craig Conover, 32

Austen Kroll, 34

Andrea Denver, 30

Julia McGuire, 29

Gabrielle Kniery, 29

Jason Cameron, 35

Are any of the Winter House castmates married?

Currently, only one Winter House couple has tied the knot. Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula got married surrounded by their Bravo castmates at an outdoor ceremony in New Jersey on September 25th.

Guests included Summer House’s Paige DeSorbo and Luke Gulbranson as well as Southern Charm’s Craig Conover and Austen Kroll.

Cooke and Batula originally got engaged in 2018 and had planned to wed in September 2020, but were forced to postpone their nuptials numerous times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What do the Winter House castmates do outside of the show?

Everyone on the cast of Winter House is considered to be a “young professional” which means that they are established in their own career field.

For example, Lindsay Hubbard owns her own PR firm, Hubb House Public Relations while Kyle Cooke is an entrepreneur who has most recently launched his drinks business Loverboy.

WATCH WINTER HOUSE ON BRAVO WEDNESDAYS AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK