The new Netflix documentary NYC Emergency follows trauma doctors and first responders across New York City amid the Covid 19 pandemic, and viewers are introduced to 17-year-old Josh who was unfortunately shot, and suffered from life-threatening injuries.

With nearly 300 calls per hour, the Netflix documentary features doctors, nurses, and EMTs on the job at several New York City hospitals.

We take a look at 17-year-old Josh’s story and what happened to him.

© 2023

Netflix Emergency NYC: 17-year-old Josh

The first episode of Netflix’s Emergency NYC sees 17-year-old Josh in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot while hanging out with friends.

The gunshot wounds gave Josh serious injuries to his diaphragm, liver, stomach, and spleen. He also suffered three cardiac arrests while at the Cohen’s Children’s Medical Centre.

The 17-year-old ran into some major medical problems while the doctors were operating as his heart was trying to ‘not function.’

Dr. Jose said: “It’s so devastating. A couple of pieces of metal and you take a young person’s life and put them on the edge in two seconds.

We were also introduced to Josh’s mother Leslie and his brother.

What happened to Josh?

By the end of the show, fortunately, we saw Josh manage to sufficiently recover to the delight of his mother and elder brother.

His breathing tube was able to be removed as he went through rehabilitative exercises, and he was then able to walk out of the hospital alone.

It is said that he and his family have now moved homes, which may be to help aid the 17-year-old in his recovery.

When was Emergency NYC filmed?

Emergency NYC was filmed in the wake of the Covid 19 pandemic. The show began filming in December 2020 and wrapped up in August 2022.

“It’s important for the world to get an inside look at some of our toughest pediatric cases — especially the treatment of gun violence victims — that we as physicians see too often,” pediatric surgery director Dr. Jose Prince told Netflix.

“This docuseries serves as an important window into this growing health care crisis in our country, but more importantly shows the amazing work health care workers are doing every day in New York City to save the lives of our children,” he continued.

WATCH EMERGENCY: NEW YORK ON NETFLIX NOW