The first series of hit documentary prison experiment 60 Days In dropped on Netflix this October 2019 and has hooked in streams of new fans.

The show originally aired on A&E back in March 2016 but has only now been made available on the streaming site. And already, the newcomers are demanding that Netflix adds seasons 2 to 5!

So, with season 2 already out in the world, many are wondering if – and when – it will drop on Netflix.

Here’s what you need to know about 60 Days In season 2!

What is 60 Days In?

The docuseries follows real civilians as they are sent into Clark County jail undercover as inmates and for the sake of rooting out police corruption and crime.

In seasons 1 and 2, they send the undercover inmates to Clark County in Jefferson, Indiana but seasons 3 and 4 take place in the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia. The most recent series from 2019 was at the Pinal County Jail in Arizona.

Each season has seen a new cast take on the challenge for a variety of reasons, ranging from personal experiences with the law to seeking to reform the prison system.

Will season 2 come to Netflix?

Unconfirmed.

Season 2 was released way back on August 18th, 2016 and so if Netflix has already acquired the rights to season 1 it wouldn’t be surprising if they added season 2 to their roster soon.

But if you can’t wait until that happens, you can find 60 Days In season 2 on Amazon Prime.

You will need a Crime+Investigation Play pass to be able to watch the other series of 60 Days In, which you can get for just £3.99 a month. They also have a free week-long trial for those who want to try before they buy!

What to expect from season 2

Season 2 sees the return of Ashleigh Marie Baker from season 1. She is the only person who features in both series apart from the officers running the programme.

Ashleigh was the wife of ex-Marine Zachary Baker, who participated in the undercover experiment in the show’s first season. She had had her own struggles with addiction and alcoholism which resulted in serving some time behind bars.

Besides Ashleigh, there’s a whole new cast for season 2.

There are seven new cast members, ranging from a criminology student to an ex-Police Captain.

