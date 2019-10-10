University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

The premise of 60 Days In might sound like a terrifying thing to sign up to. Eight regular civilians embark on a two-month mission to root out police corruption and internal problems in prison by going undercover as inmates.

The first season of the A&E docuseries – which originally aired in 2016 – landed on Netflix this October and has already seen its fanbase expand rapidly.

One of the most interesting participants of season 1 was Tami Ferguson, a police officer who wasn’t afraid to stir up trouble with the other inmates.

So, who is Tami? Where is she now? And was she really a police officer? We’ve done some digging to find out!

Who is Tami from 60 Days In?

Tami Ferraiuolo, or Tami Ferguson as she went by on the show, was one of the participants going undercover in the first season of 60 Days In. She is from Providence, Rhode Island.

Tami has a degree from Roger Williams University in Clinical Psychology. She graduated in 1992.

As she was a “21-year veteran of the police department,” Tami had tonnes of previous experience with the law but had never been on the wrong side of it.

Tami explained her reasons for going on the show were all-too personal. She told the 60 Days In team:

I am doing this for several reasons. I grew up in group homes and foster homes. A lot of the kids I went through the system with are in jail, dead, addicted to drugs. I’m trying to find out why I went one way and these people went the other way.

Is Tami really a police officer?

There was some online speculation about Tami’s career, particularly as she out of the blue retired after the 60-day programme ended.

Fans claimed to have found her employment history and revealed on Reddit that Tami was not a police officer for twenty years as she claimed but held different roles within security and law.

From 1988 to 1994, Tami was in fact a loss prevention officer – which essentially means security guard – before she joined the Providence Police Department in 1994. Tami was with the Providence PD until 2003 when she shifted back to security.

The Reddit thread claims that from 2003 to 2009, Tami worked in security for the Mayor’s office in Providence. A US Careers database states that Tami Ferraiuolo worked for Providence PD until 2009.

Post-2009 Tami began her career working in reality television.

Tami’s TV career

60 Days In is not the only TV show Tami has ended up on.

In 2012 to 2013, Tami featured in truTV’s Caught Red Handed. The show takes a look at the life of a loss prevention officer who catch shoplifters.

She also appeared in season 2 episode 7 of NY Ink on TLC.

Tami on Twitter

If you want to keep up to date with Tami then the best place to follow her is on Twitter.

Tami has nearly 2000 followers and you can check out her Twitter @Offcerpooh.

She used to Tweet frequently and respond to fans but has significantly dropped off the radar from 2018 for unspecified reasons.

WATCH 60 DAYS IN SEASON 1 ON NETFLIX NOW

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE