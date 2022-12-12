Kayla Richart has become one of Too Hot To Handle season 4’s most popular cast mates. Since leaving the show, Kayla took to TikTok to say that she and Flavia Laos “like each other.”

Too Hot To Handle star Kayla has taken to TikTok to share what she’s been up to in December 2022. Season 4 of the show is airing on Netflix currently and more episodes are set to drop on December 14.

Kayla described herself and her cast members as a “little dysfunctional family,” as they spend time together since filming wrapped.

Who is Too Hot To Handle’s Kayla?

Kayla Richart is a 22-year-old Instagram model.

She hails from Los Angeles, California, and has an Instagram following of 130k at @kaylarichart.

Kayla also has over 113k followers on TikTok.

She’s one of the original cast members of Too Hot To Handle season 4 which dropped on Netflix on December 7.

Since leaving Too Hot To Handle Kayla ‘likes’ Flavia

During THTH season 4 Flavia Laos joined the show and went on a date with Seb Melrose. At the time, Seb and Kayla had been growing closer and Seb opted out of a kiss with Flavia due to his feelings for Kayla.

Speaking on a Get Ready With Me video on her TikTok page, Kayla said that she’d met up with the cast in December 2022: “Yesterday it was literally insane to see everybody again, it was really fun.”

In the December 9 video, she also said: “Flavia is getting here tonight which will be really fun. I haven’t seen her in ages. We actually do like each other I promise.”

Kayla’s cast mates comment on her IG

As well as Kayla revealing that she’s still hanging out with her cast mates, they’re also leaving comments on her Instagram posts.

On a post from December 12, Creed McKinnon wrote: “Slay the game” in Kayla’s comments section.

Seb has also commented on Kayla’s posts. He wrote: “KK Rich turned it up” on one and “Ughhhhh,” on another from December 10.

Nick Kici, Jawahir Khalifa, and James Pendergrass have also been showing support for Kayla’s latest looks on the ‘gram.

