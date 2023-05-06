Netflix’s latest dating show, Jewish Matchmaking, welcomes Aleeza Ben Shalom to work her magic, but it will cost you a pretty penny.

Following the success of Indian Matchmaking, the creators are diving into the Jewish community with, you guessed it, Jewish Matchmaking.

A new expert dating guru is required so Netflix has enlisted the help of Aleeza Ben Shalom to find singles their forever partner.

The eight-episode series will place the Jewish culture on the global screen as the hopefuls from the US and Israel take on sidduchim, the centuries-old tradition of matchmaking.

Finding The One isn’t going to be a cheap request, especially when it comes to Aleeza, who has been featured on the likes of BBC World News. Let’s take a look at how much her services cost.

Credit Netflix Media Center

Aleeza Ben Shalom’s Jewish Matchmaking services cost a hefty sum

To recruit Aleeza’s expertise, it can cost from $1000, up to “several thousand dollars,” she told Boston radio station, WBUR.

While it may sound like a big sum, the relationship coach defends that “there’s no better bargain than a really good spouse. It’ll save you thousands of dollars in a divorce.”

The act of paying a matchmaker within the Jewish community is just as traditional as sidduchim. Aleeza claims that according to the Torah, the Jewish Bible, clients are “obligated” to pay matchmakers – known as shadchanim or shadchanis (female) – whether they are professional or not.

“It is supposed to bring you blessings in your relationship,” the author added.

Unprofessional matchmakers can simply be a mutual friend who introduces the two parties.

Her fees are similar to Indian Matchmaking’s Sima Taparia, who charges $1200 to $6100. After all, she is the self-proclaimed “Mumbai’s top matchmaker”.

Inside Aleeza Ben Shalom’s marriage

Aleeza wouldn’t be a guru without her own life experiences. She has helped over 200 singles “manifest their soulmate” since beginning her matchmaking career in 2011. Her husband, Gershon, has been supporting her every step since they met at a Jewish retreat.

They both grew up in Philidelphia; Aleeza grew up in the suburbs, while Gershon originates from Glenside.

After 20 years of marriage, the Ben Shaloms are parents to five children and one adorable pup. Gershon closed his blinds and draperies business around the start of 2021 so the family could relocate to Israel for Aleeza’s career, but mainly to fulfill their dreams of making aliyah.

Aliyah is the immigration of Jews from the diaspora to the Land of Israel. The family now resides in Pardes Hanna, Israel.