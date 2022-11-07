









Buying Beverly Hills star Alexia Umansky went to college but mom Kyle Richards made her Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) career and fortune without a degree. After having a baby aged 19, she essentially skipped college.

Now a star on the new Netflix real estate series, Alexia is the daughter of Mauricio Umansky and Kyle. The couple are also parents to Farrah Aldjufrie (from Kyle’s young marriage), as well as Sophia and Portia Umansky.

Netflix fans are now asking where Alexia went to college before she joined the Umansky Team at The Agency.

BUYING BEVERLY HILLS – ALEXIA UMANSKY from BUYING BEVERLY HILLS. Cr. Courtesy of NETFLIX/© 2022 Netflix, Inc.

Alexia Umansky’s college

Alexia went to Emerson College in Boston, Massachusetts, which has an acceptance rate of 45 per cent and an early acceptance rate of 56.4 per cent, reports US News. She graduated from the east coast college in 2018 with a degree in marketing communication.

The school was named seventh-most innovative school by US News and alumni include screenwriter Norman Lear, TV host Jay Leno and actor Henry Winkler.

Kyle was emotional after Alexia moved away to attend the private college. However, once the four years was up the RHOBH star was relieved and brimming with pride over her daughter’s achievements. She wrote on Instagram:

What an incredible Mother’s Day gift. I watched my daughter graduate from college today. @alexiaumansky I am so proud of you and grateful I have the honor of being your mom. When we dropped you off at college I thought I would never survive the four years. Now you’re a college graduate and coming home! Congratulations 🎉 I love you with all my heart and soul ❤️.

While studying for her degree, Alexia spent a semester in Barcelona, Spain. In 2014, Bustle reported Alexia was a freshman at the University of Arizona in Tucson and a member of the Alpha Phi sorority.

However in November of that year, when Alexia was back home, she was bitten by a dog and had to have extended time off school. After that, she transferred to Emerson College.

View Instagram Post

Kyle Richards never got a degree

Kyle became a teen mom at the age of 19, meaning she was unable to get a degree in the late 1980s. In the few years before, she had appeared in several TV shows including Little House On The Prairie and the original Halloween movie in 1978.

Richards told People in 2018: “I had a baby at 19 and all my friends [were] in college going to sorority parties. I was married with a baby and nursing. They’d come visit me and I’d be breastfeeding my baby.”

Kyle has proved a degree isn’t everything as she has gone on to become an incredibly successful mother-of-three and popular TV personality. Celebrity Net Worth estimates she earns $270,000 per season on RHOBH.

Her acting career began when she was five years old – she appeared in TV series Policewoman in 1974, as per IMDb. Now her estimated net worth combined with husband Mauricio sits at $100 million in 2022.

Farrah Aldjufrie’s college

Farrah got an associate degree from New York University in 2008 and her bachelor’s in psychology from The University of Southern California in 2011. She now works with her sister Alexia at The Agency, which is run by Mauricio (Farrah’s stepfather).

Currently, her role at the Buying Beverly Hills agency is director of client relations, as per her LinkedIn. She also lists herself as co-founder of the business in 2011.

WATCH BUYING BEVERLY HILLS ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK