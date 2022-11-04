Alexia Umansky's boyfriend says she's the 'most amazing girl in the world'











RHOBH fans always have something to say about Kyle Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky, but now, they don’t have to complain about him being on all the Real Housewives girls’ trips as he’s appearing on his very own Netflix series.

Buying Beverly Hills takes a look at Mauricio and his family business. He runs The Agency which deals with all kinds of luxury real estate in Beverly Hills. His two daughters, Alexia and Farrah, appear on the show and are realtors within the company. Since Buying Beverly Hills launched, fans want to know more about who Alexia Umansky’s boyfriend is.

Alexia on Buying Beverly Hills

Twenty-six-year-old Alexia is Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richard’s daughter.

She is a cast member on the new Netflix series Buying Beverly Hills and she’s a junior real estate agent within her father’s business.

Alexia is no stranger to reality TV as her family has appeared on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for years.

Buying Beverly Hills shows Alexia’s work life and the dynamic at the Agency office.

Meet Alexia Umansky’s boyfriend

Alexia is dating Jake Zingerman in 2022.

It’s clear from the couples’ Instagram pages that they’re very much in love.

Taking to the ‘gram on Alexia’s birthday, Jake wrote: “Happy birthday sweetheart. My best friend and whole heart. The most amazing girl in the world. I love you with everything I got. 26 never looked so good.”

Us Magazine writes that the two have been linked since 2020. They’ve been enjoying many date nights per Bravo, in 2022, too.

He has over 2.8K Instagram followers and can be found @jakezingerman.

What happened between Alexia and Joey on Buying Beverly Hills?

Buying Beverly Hills may have thought that there were sparks flying between Alexia and Joey Ben-Zvi.

However, given that Alexia is in a fully-fledged relationship with Jake, it’s clear that there’s nothing going on between herself and fellow junior realtor Joey.

Joey and Alexia did have some kind of relationship in the past. They said on the show that they had known each other for years and once “made out” in Mauricio’s car. However, they confirmed that there was no romance between the two of them.

