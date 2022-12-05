Ali Bouzari appears on Netflix’s new delicious series, Snack Vs Chef. Viewers are now asking what his ethnicity and age is, which relates back to his father’s Iranian roots and passion for food he saw while growing up.

He has officially joined the latest food competition on the platform, which sees 12 chefs go head-to-head in a snack showdown. Contestants must recreate iconic snacks, while inventing original treats inspired by beloved classics.

However, only one chef will prevail to claim the $50,000 prize. Ali is on hand to find out just who will impress him and his fellow judges most, but fans are just as interested in his own ethnic background and age.

Ali Bouzari’s ethnicity

Ali is of Persian ethnicity, as his father’s family are from Iran, while the Snack Vs. Chef star spent his childhood in America. He “grew up with crazy Iranian dudes eating great food and making it fun,” he told Hic Kitchen Blog in 2014.

He began cooking in professional kitchens while studying biochemistry at the University of Texas at Austin. However, it was his father’s Iranian roots which was the first inspiration for his food career. Ali said:

Personally, the reason food has been on my radar is because of my dad. He was an excellent cook. His family is from Iran and the culture there is obsessed with food, it’s an all consuming part of life, and it’s really fun. There is a joyous attitude toward food, they don’t take it seriously.

Ali knew he wanted to be a chef when he started cooking for an orthodox Jewish catering company where he learned more than basic knife skills. He learned how to make Jewish delights and how to prepare kosher food.

Snack Vs. Chef judge’s age and wife

Ali is currently around 33 years old. Forbes listed him as 27 in a 2016 article, when he featured on Forbes’ and Zagat’s 30 Under 30 lists. He married his wife Elizabeth Alderfer, 36, in September 2018.

The happy couple have been wed for four years, with his wife writing on Instagram on their anniversary in 2022: “Love doing life with you.” Elizabeth is an actress on CBS’s United States of Al, A.P. Bio on Peacock and Netflix’s Disjointed.

He revealed to Hic Kitchen Blog: “In general, one of my favorite things as a home cook, and as a single college age guy, there are a lot of leftovers in my life. Great advice I heard – Don’t just reheat food, recreate it.”

His fellow Netflix judge

Ali is joined by Helen Park on Snack Vs. Chef. She is the culinary director of La Boite, has worked as culinary innovation specialist for Nestle, and was culinary director of product development, restaurants and venues for Whole Foods.

Helen’s Linkedin page states that she is an experienced chef with a demonstrated history of working in the R&D, fine dining hospitality, and supermarkets industries. Based in New York, she is also a International Culinary Center graduate.

