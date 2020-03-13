University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

There’s a brand new series on Netflix this March 2020 which seeks to put human behaviour and nature to the test. In a series of experiments, 100 Humans covers everything from how attractiveness can help you in life, how much pain we can really withstand, and more burning questions that the presenters come up with.

The three presenters on the series are Alie Ward, Sammy Obeid, and Zainab Johnson.

Despite the fact that all three presenters on 100 Humans have a science background, it’s clear that Alie Ward is the lead.

So, who is Alie Ward? Find out about the 100 Humans presenter and science correspondent here.

Get to know 100 Humans’ Alie Ward

Alie Ward is a 43-year-old writer, actress, presenter, and correspondent. She was born on November 6th, 1976 and is originally from San Francisco.

Alie originally studied for a degree in Biology at UC Santa Barbara but later switched majors to study Cinema.

Her career on the screen started with a role in TV series Nash Bridges. Alie later landed roles in the likes of Grey’s Anatomy, Key & Peele and King of the Hill when she arrived in Los Angeles.

But Alie’s career really took off with her move to factual programming. In 2014, she became a science correspondent on the CBS’ Innovation Nation. A year later, this series earned Alie and Emmy. She was nominated for two more awards in 2018 and 2019.

Alie also hosts Ologies, a comedic science podcast. Find out more about Ologies on their Instagram.

Alie Ward on Netflix

The new series 100 Humans is not the first time Alie has appeared on a Netflix series, in fact, she starred in an original series of theirs back in 2018.

Alie was one of the featured contributors to Brainchild on Netflix.

The educational series seeks to inform young people about germs, emotions, and all the science-related stuff they will get to grips with in later life, but as a child might be blissfully aware of. You can catch the series on Netflix now.

Follow Alie Ward on Instagram

Alie already had quite the following before the show launched, thanks to her career in both science and television. Alie has over 78,000 followers. This figure is correct as of publication date.

Her Insta feed is jam-packed with updates on her STEM work, behind-the-scenes for her Ologies podcast, plus tonnes of snaps of her adorable dog, Gremmie Gail. Gremmie even has her own Instagram which you can see here!

Follow Alie’s account @alieward.

