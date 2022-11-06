Allie Lutz met her 'prince', got married and had three kids since The Hills











In Netflix’s newly released reality show, viewers are given a glimpse into what it’s like to be a part of global real estate company – The Agency. It’s run by Mauricio Umansky – RHOBH Kyle Richards’ husband. As well as Mo and his daughters, Alexia and Farrah, there are more realtors hustling their way to the top on the series.

Allie Lutz is a Buying Beverly Hills cast member and a well-known real estate agent in Beverly Hills. So, let’s find out more about the Netflix star including her career, husband, family and Instagram…

Allie Lutz on Buying Beverly Hills

Realtor Allie Lutz made her Netflix debut on Buying Beverly Hills on November 4, 2022.

She’s 37 years old and works as a senior solo agent at The Agency.

Per Allie’s Agency bio, she learned her work ethic from her dad: “Her father, Bob Lutz, one of the all-time greatest doubles tennis players and a four-time U.S. Open tennis champion.”

Judging by the Netflix show, Allie is well-connected in the celebrity world and says that Shayna Taylor is “a dear friend,” who used to date Ryan Seacrest.

Allie and her husband have a growing family

When Allie first appears on Buying Beverly Hills in episode 1, she is heavily pregnant and says that she already has “a husband, two kids, and three dogs.”

She talks about the stresses of motherhood but is still heading to work at nine months pregnant.

Allie is married to Keegan Rosenberger. He’s the CEO of Cavalry media company and can be found on Instagram at @keegrose.

Allie is also on the ‘gram and can be found with over 30K followers at @allielutz. She often shares snaps of her beautiful family on Instagram and many throwback snaps of special occasions with Keegan and her daughters.

Was Allie Lutz on The Hills?

Yes, around a decade ago, Allie appeared on The Hills.

Too Fab reported in 2013 that Allie got engaged to her “high school sweetheart” and The Hills co-star Doug Reinhardt. However, the two broke up in the same year per Page Six.

Buying Beverly Hills isn’t Allie’s first appearance on reality TV as she also has starred on E! Entertainment shows showing her celebrity clients around houses in California.

