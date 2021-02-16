Netflix: Where are Aman Kapur and Divya Khandelwal now? The Big Day couple update!











Aman and Divya shared their extravagant wedding with us on Netflix, all in aid of an Indian ceremony-based series The Big Day.

The series showed individual weddings in a separate light – including a same-sex couple, another with the woman earning more than the man, and in one instance, the wedding items being recycled afterwards.

Over a year on since the wedding series was filmed, several viewers are wondering what happened next for the couple.

So, where are Aman Kapur and Divya Khandelwal now? Keep reading…

Screenshot: Aman and Divya, The Big Day, Love Is In The Details, Netflix

Who are Aman and Divya?

Aman Kapur and Divya Khandelwal have been together for 12 years.

Halfway through their relationship, they broke up for a year – although Aman doesn’t count it as a break-up.

Aman said they are from a large Punjabi joint family.

Divya graduated in America, before she returned to her home country and was asked by her father to start looking for respective grooms…

Which is when she told him about Aman!

Aman and Divya’s wedding on The Big Day

Their ceremony had a farmer’s market theme, as they aim to locally grow the food they eat themselves.

Aman and Divya chose to recycle some items used at the wedding, as they feel passionately about their carbon footprint.

They also offered mehndi for guests, a traditional temporary tattoo which symbolises positive spirits and good luck, and shisha.

The couple also had live music, dancing and hundreds of guests – the mums who attended performed dances!

Locally grown and sourced elephant grass and mustard flowers were at the ceremony, along with a huge pool in the centre of the event.

Where are Aman and Divya now?

The couple are reportedly still happily married, over a year later.

We know that Aman is a software engineer at Datadog, while Divya is working as a brand strategist at Jaipur store Handicraft Haveli.

It is thought that they are living together in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

The couple are not very active on social media, so the information we found was limited. On Aman’s Facebook, his relationship info is not shown, but he did upload a new profile picture of himself in October 2020!

It also looks like Divya hasn’t visited Facebook since 2014.

