Spoilers: Amanda Souza on Love is Blind: Brazil season 2 “still believes in love” after walking out of the experiment. She developed an initial connection with Paulo Lopes, and although it didn’t work out, has high hopes for romance.

The Netflix show follows ten strangers as they enter pods and try to find a match, eliminating any physical judgement by not being able to actually see each other. They then decide to propose and meet in the flesh, or to say goodbye.

Amanda chose the latter when it turned out Paulo had feelings for someone else in the experiment. So, let’s get to know who she is, where the Love is Blind: Brazil star is now, and what she does for work.

Meet Amanda on Love is Blind: Brazil

Amanda is an image consultant and a body positivity, lifestyle, and beauty social influencer. The 36-year-old was ready to “meet her husband” on Love Is Blind: Brazil but decided to walk out of the experiment halfway through.

She revealed she had lost her freedom and identity once due to relationships but is determined never to lose them again. The Netflix star offers services like optimizing wardrobes and helping with shopping decisions.

Amanda and Paulo’s journey

Amanda and Paulo appeared to hit it off on Love Is Blind: Brazil, until they met. He had believed himself to be in love and, at that moment, was sure Amanda was “the one,” and therefore said yes when she proposed.

Although Amanda and Paulo were going on dates in the pods, he was also attracted to co-star Bruna Ferreira. And when they met, he said he wouldn’t know how to deal with such a strong woman, which led to their split.

After deciding to walk out, Amanda revealed on Love Is Blind Brazil season 2:

Part of me is sad but sadly, it’s not the first time this has happened to me. All I can say is this is about [Paulo], not me. I know what I felt… I know I deserve a love as big as me. I’m really disappointed for having given my heart to someone who doesn’t know what to do with it… [but] it’s alright. I still believe in love. I still believe I’m incredible and amazing. I still believe my heart deserves to be with someone worthy.

Paulo, a senior talent research partner at the communications company Twilio in São Paulo, Brazil, went on to get engaged to Bruna, who also left the show around mid-way through their time in the pods.

Meet season 2 star on Instagram

Amanda, who has accumulated a whopping 73K followers on Instagram, is all about self-love. She proudly states a quote in her bio: “It’s not about dressing up, it’s about freedom and identity.”

She reflected on her Love Is Blind Brazil experience on social media and wrote:

Do we use the image to communicate or imprison? Is appearance really the structural basis of modern love? LOVE IS FOR THOSE WHO HAVE COURAGE AND I AM NOT AFRAID TO EXPERIMENT!

Amanda is always dressed up in colourful, patterned outfits and is not afraid to show off her eclectic style. She revealed her favorite color to wear is white, while her main goal is to help women from all walks of life feel beautiful.

