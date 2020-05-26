Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

When Selling Sunset returned for season 2 on Friday, May 22nd, there was a new cast member joining who made an impression from the get-go.

Amanza Smith, a former model who has known Mary and Jason for years, is the most recent agent at The Oppenheim Group. Having only recently passed her exam, Amanza is a complete real estate rookie, but she definitely holds her own against the more experienced Selling Sunset agents!

Since Amanza is new, many Selling Sunset fans have been desperate to find out more about her.

So, where is Amanza Smith from? We’ve done some digging into her ethnicity and background, plus more about her family life.

Where is Amanza Smith from?

Amanza Smith, 43, is originally from Indiana.

She married former NFL player Ralph Brown in 2010 but it can be assumed they were together for a while before then. Ralph played for the Arizona Cardinals from 2007 to 2009, so it’s likely the couple lived in Arizona for a period of time.

Amanza now lives in Los Angeles with her two children: Noah, 10, and Braker, 8.

Amanza Smith’s ethnicity explored

From Amanza’s Mother’s Day Instagram posts, we can see that her mother is caucasian. Her father is African-American.

Amanza’s ethnicity has been previously discussed in the press when her former partner, Taye Diggs, discussed his dating preferences.

In this interview with the musical actor, where he discussed his relationship with Amanza, they described her as “a biracial actress/model.”

Amanza Smith’s name explored

One of the main talking points online has been around Amanza’s name and where it is from.

One viewer tweeted: “Amanza is a stellar name. I’m so excited to see what she’s about!” Another tweeted: “the new girl on #SellingSunset’s name is AMANZA! I’m going to have to call in to work. How can I leave this?”

It is unknown where the name Amanza comes from, but it is most likely derived from ‘Amanda’. Ancestry states it has also been used as a surname in America.

Ok I’m already obsessed with Amanza. Mostly because of her name. #SellingSunset pic.twitter.com/qLzINdFi3L — Dan Massar (@DanMassar) May 23, 2020

