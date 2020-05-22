Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Selling Sunset is back on Netflix for season 2 on Friday, May 22nd.

The reality show follows The Oppenheimer Group’s realty agents working in Los Angeles. Season 2 has seen the return of some of our favourite faces on the realty scene from Christine Quinn to Mary Fitzgerald.

But there are also some new faces for the sophomore season, as Amanza Smith joins the cast.

Despite being a Netflix rookie, Amanza has had a career well rooted in the spotlight, largely due to her marriage to an NFL player! So which player was Amanza married to? Find out about her former husband and love life here.

Who is Amanza Smith’s husband?

Amanza Smith was married to retired NFL star Ralph Brown.

The couple married in July 2010 and then had two children together: Noah, 10, and Braker, 8. After they had Braker, the couple parted ways, so it was only a brief marriage. Amanza has not been married since.

According to Ralph’s NFL profile, he was born on September 16th, 1978 which makes him 41 years old.

From 2000 t0 2003 he played for the New York Giants, then moved between the Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns, before ending his career with the Arizona Cardinals. Ralph played for the Arizona Cardinals from 2007 to 2009. He retired at the age of 30.

Speaking about her difficult divorce in the first episode, Amanza said: “When I met my ex-husband he was playing in the NFL. It was pretty comfortable. When we separated, my ex unfortunately couldn’t even pay child support.”

READ MORE: How old is Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn?

We all need someone like Amanza in our lives #SellingSunset pic.twitter.com/ArPbAvjGZc — Ellona 💁🏽 (@fayaladel) May 22, 2020

Amanza Smith and Taye Diggs

Following her divorce from Ralph, Amanza and Taye Diggs were seen holding hands in April 2014 before making their red carpet debut as a couple at the BET Awards in June of that year.

Taye Diggs is a 49-year-old actor best know for his roles in iconic musicals such as Rent, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, as well as TV series like Private Practice.

“They are 100% in love,” a source told E! News at the time. “They have been dating for a while.” But after four years together as a couple happily in the limelight, the pair split in 2018.

In Amanza’s Instagram bio, she describes herself as a “single mommmy of 2,” [sic] so it is likely that she is still single.

BACHELOR PAD: Where is Labor of Love on Fox filmed?

Follow Amanza Smith on Instagram

To keep up to date with the latest on Amanza, then you can join her already quite large Instagram following: she has over 16,700 followers and counting!

Check out Amanza under the handle @amanzasmith.

Prepare for lots of cute family snaps!

WATCH SELLING SUNSET SEASON 2 ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK