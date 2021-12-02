Amaury Guichon's wife is the real boss of School of Chocolate chef











Amaury Guichon is the chef of Netflix’s School of Chocolate, but his wife Fiona is actually the real boss of him on the outside world.

His stint on the new show saw eight pastry experts battle to score a once-in-a-lifetime prize: a masterclass with the chocolatier himself.

When he’s away from the kitchen and not cooking up sweet-filled recipes, Amaury is usually spending time with tattoo artist wife Fiona Guichon.

She’s not just an ink artist though, but also manages her husband. Constantly together, the couple appears to travel and work together 24/7.

Who is Amaury Guichon’s wife?

Amaury’s wife is Fiona Guichon, who is originally from Canada.

She has an extensive resume, as the owner of Imperial Tattoo Connexion in Montreal, which is clearly highlighted by the ink all over her body.

But that’s not all. Fiona is also a freelancer photographer who often captures shots of Amaury making chocolate!

Amaury and Fiona often go travelling together, with a recent trip involving going to a Thailand zoo. They already have plans to go back next summer.

Fiona is actually Amaury’s boss

Fiona is the director of international operations at the Amaury Guichon Pastry Academy in Las Vegas, so she’s basically his boss.

She is also the chef’s manager, who never leaves his side while working!

After opening her own tattoo parlour aged 21, she later had to give up her social life for four years in order to juggle her career.

As a result of being married while working closely together, Fiona has revealed on Instagram that they have “little space for keeping secrets”.

She wrote:

There are no facades and we have to appreciate each other the way we are. The indelible treasure engraved in our hearts and minds every time we experience something together is everlasting.

Inside the Netflix star’s marriage

Amaury and Fiona tied the knot during the Covid-19 pandemic – in winter 2020 – but plan to have an even bigger ceremony when restrictions allow.

They first met after exchanging messages for a few months. It wasn’t long before they saw each other in person and got into a relationship!

Fiona said it was love at first sight, as reported by The Netline.

She wrote on Instagram:

We did a ‘Covid wedding’ last year around Christmas but will celebrate with all our closest friends when everything gets back to normal hopefully in Canada.

It doesn’t look like the married couple plan to have children any time soon, as her career is the main priority at the moment.

